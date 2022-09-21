"Huge respect for Novak Djokovic, Kyrie Irving, who stood for up for medical freedom" - Monica Crowley praises athletes for not taking COVID-19 vaccines

Being a top player, Novak Djokovic's refusal to get the vaccine against the coronavirus has kept the debate fresh since the 2022 Australian Open, when the authorities canceled his visa and deported him back to Serbia.

The former World No. 1 has repeatedly stated that he won't change his stance, even if he has to let go of the biggest of tournaments and titles. As a result, the 35-year-old had to withdraw from the just concluded US Open as well.

American basketball star Kyrie Irving recently took to social media to lend support to fellow unvaccinated athletes around the world. The 30-year-old stated that if he is allowed to compete in his professional field, other sportspeople should also get the same treatment.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) allows everyone, vaccinated or not, to play, with regular testing for COVID-19. Irving termed the entire process of vaccination as "one of the biggest violations of human rights in history."

"If I can work and be unvaccinated, then all of my brothers and sisters who are also unvaccinated should be able to do the same, without being discriminated against, vilified, or fired. This enforced Vaccine/Pandemic is one of the biggest violations of human rights in history, Irving tweeted.

Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Monica Crowley was quick to advocate Irving's opinion. She praised the basketball player, American football star Aaron Rodgers and 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic for sticking to their principles and refusing to get the jab.

"HUGE RESPECT for @KyrieIrving @AaronRodgers12 @DjokerNole & millions of others who stood for up for medical freedom & bodily autonomy in the face of the most violative pressure campaign in recent history," Crowley tweeted.

As per reports, Novak Djokovic could be allowed to play at the 2023 Australian Open after the new government recently decided to overrule his three-year ban from the country which was handed to him at the time of deportation.

"I'd pick Carlos Alcaraz over Novak Djokovic" - Journalist on if Australian Open was held today

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 Madrid Open

Speaking on the Match Point podcast on Tennis Majors recently, renowned journalist Ben Rothenberg was asked to pick a winner between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz if the two were to play at the Australian Open today.

Rothenberg chose the Spaniard over the nine-time Australian Open champion, citing a lack of match practice for the Serb.

"If that would be the case, at this point, I would actually pick Alcaraz over Djokovic because I just don't think Djokovic has the match prep," Rothenberg said. "I saw how slow he was to come back in the clay season this year when he didn't play Indian wells and Miami. I think he's gonna play some European tournaments this fall. I'd imagine he will get some matches."

