Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian praised the remarkable surge in viewership for the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia. The semifinal match between England) and Australia witnessed a significant increase in TV ratings, capturing widespread attention.

England defeated the Matildas 3-1, thanks to the outstanding goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp, and Alessia Russo. This victory propelled the Lionesses to their first-ever Women's World Cup final where they will play the title match against Spain in Sydney.

The hosts achieved a historic milestone by reaching the nation's first semi-final in both men's and women's tournaments. However, despite their commendable efforts, they fell short of securing the victory against England.

Despite the loss, the viewership for the FIFA Women's World Cup increased in Australia. Alexis Ohanian took to social media and acknowledged the disappointing outcome for the Matildas.

However, he emphasized that despite the loss, there was a remarkable success in women's football in Australia, as evidenced by the impressive television viewership numbers. Ohanian further highlighted that "the culture has shifted" with this achievement.

"Sad outcome for the #Matildas but a huge win for women's football in Australia. Stunning numbers. The culture has shifted," Ohanian tweeted.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains how his daughter Olympia's love for soccer inspired him to co-found Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian and Olympia attending Serena Williams' match at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently revealed the underlying motivation behind his decision to co-found and lead investments in Angel City FC. His unwavering dedication to promoting gender equality and empowering women in sports has served as the catalyst behind his involvement with the soccer club.

During an interview with On Her Turf, Ohanian discussed his daughter Olympia's passion for soccer and how it influenced his decision to invest in Angel City FC.

The tech entrepreneur disclosed that inspiration struck him while he witnessed the US Women's National Team achieve victory in the 2019 World Cup, accompanied by his wife Serena Williams and their daughter.

"A big part of the reason why I started Angel City FC was because Olympia was running around, this is 2019 in a Alex Morgan jersey," he recalled.

Ohanian further detailed various aspects of his conversation with wife Serena Williams during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup, when Olympia energetically ran around wearing an Alex Morgan jersey.

"I commented to my wife, 'Hey, wouldn't it be nice one day if Olympia played on the national team?'' And without missing a beat, Serena said, 'Not until she's paid what she's worth.' And I said, 'Alright, challenge accepted,'" he said.

Alexis Ohanian invested a whopping $100 million in Angel City FC, a start-up club that joined the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) in 2022.

Angel City FC has already attracted an impressive array of celebrity investors, boasting renowned names, including Serena Williams, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Uzo Aduba, and Jessica Chastain.

