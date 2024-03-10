"I didn't have a change of clothes, so I threw on a random shirt" - Naomi Osaka revisits goof-up at her first big tournament after Indian Wells 2R win

Naomi Osaka revisited a goof-up at the first big tournament of her career after winning her second-round match at the Indian Wells 2024 on Saturday, March 9.

The 2014 Stanford Classic marked Osaka's debut on the WTA Tour. At the time, the Japanese was only 16 years old and ranked World No. 406. However, despite her tender age and low rank, she pulled off an upset in the first round as she ousted World No. 19 Samantha Stosur, 4-6, 7-6(7), 7-5.

Osaka was asked about her experience at the 2014 Stanford Classic during a press conference following her second-round win over Liudmila Samsonova at the ongoing Indian Wells Masters. The Japanese said that she still remembers the tournament despite her poor memory.

"I vividly remember that tournament, and I have a bad memory, so I guess that tournament stands out a lot for me. I played Stosur, and it was kind of the first tournament that made me feel like I could play with the big dogs," Osaka said.

The former World No. 1 also weighed in on a goof-up at the press conference she had to attend after her shock 2014 victory against Stosur.

"I just remember after I played my match, they asked me to do press. I've never done press before. So I was fully, like, about to leave, and I didn't have, like, a change of clothes, so I threw on just a random shirt. It was not okay. But yeah, I don't know, it was just kind of just like my introduction into the tour and, like, how professionals really navigate."

Naomi Osaka faces Elise Mertens next at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters

Naomi Osaka has played two matches so far at the Indian Wells and is yet to drop a set. In her first-round match, the 2018 Indian Wells women's singles champion registered a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win against Sara Errani. Osaka's match against Samsonova in the second round was comparatively tougher, but she still managed a straight-set victory.

Up next for Osaka is Belgian Elise Mertens, the 24th seed in the women's main draw. The Japanese has faced Mertens four times previously and leads the head-to-head record 3-1.

Osaka and Mertens' last meeting came in the Round of 16 at the 2021 Miami Open. It proved to be a straightforward victory for Osaka, as she defeated the Belgian 6-3, 6-3.

