Grigor Dimitrov spoke about the possibility of reforming the band that he previously had with Roger Federer following his quarterfinal win at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Friday (October 13).

Dimitrov, ranked 19th in the world, was in fine form during his last-eight outing against 22nd-seeded Nicolas Jarry, beating him 7-6(2), 6-4 to reach the semifinals in Shanghai.

During his post-match press conference, the Bulgarian was probed on whether he would consider a possible reunion with his friends Roger Federer and Tommy Haas for their one-hit wonder band 'One-Handed Backhand Boys'.

"I don't know, I just saw Roger, so I guess we'll chat a little bit about it (smiling). I would love to, honestly, I would love to... I would really love for that one day. I believe it will. I cherish those moments so much that, maybe we'll come up with something when you guys least expect it," he remarked.

The 32-year-old also hilariously insisted that even though the bandmates had gone their separate ways, they still kept tabs on each other's lives. He said:

"I think, unfortunately, our lives have gone separate ways (laughing). I mean, in a way, each in their own. I mean, we still, obviously, follow each other, and we're excited to see how life progresses and have a sneak peak at everyone's moment."

Roger Federer and his "One-Handed Backhand Boys" bandmates enthralled the tennis universe in 2017 with their cover of a famous song by Chicago

Roger Federer pictured with Tommy Haas at the 2013 Halle Open

The "One-Handed Backhand Boys", consisting of 20-time Major winner Roger Federer, former World No. 2 Tommy Haas and Grigor Dimitrov, first took social media by storm during the 2017 Indian Wells Masters.

In a short clip posted on the Swiss maestro's social media handle, the trio covered the 80s classic 'Hard To Say I'm Sorry' by popular band Chicago. Haas' father-in-law and producer David Foster played the piano as Federer & Co. hit high notes, albeit aided by auto-tune.

Roger Federer, who went on to win a career-fifth title at the 'Tennis Paradise' that year, later spoke in detail about the group's performance which has garnered nearly 800,000 views on YouTube to date.

"I actually didn't know the lyrics very well, so we were reading on the iPhone. And next thing you know, it's like, this is too funny not to put it on social media. So we put it out there. People had a blast over it, laughed at us, and I thought it was great," he said.

The group was named the "One-Handed Backhand Boys" for an obvious reason: all three members of the group possess a single-hander. Although the song remains the band's only collective effort, the possibility of them joining forces in the future is respectable — if Dimitrov's answer at the 2023 Shanghai Masters is anything to go by.

