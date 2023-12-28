"I cried, it was a big fuss" - Iga Swiatek recalls Tokyo Olympics loss to Paula Badosa, eyes a successful 2024 campaign in Paris

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek recently recalled crying after losing to Paula Badosa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and pledged to have a successful campaign in Paris in 2024.

Swiatek is currently in Australia to take part in the second edition of the United Cup, which will be held from December 29 to January 7. Team Poland have been drawn in Group A with Spain and Brazil with Swiatek and Co. looking to avenge last year's semifinal loss to eventual winner USA.

The four-time Grand Slam champion attended a pre-tournament press conference where she was asked about her goals for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Swiatek replied by recalling her straight-set loss to Badosa in Tokyo and said:

"I only played once. For sure the pressure was huge. I mean, you could see after I lost against Paula [Bados], I cried, it was a big fuss."

Iga Swiatek also said that this time will be different because the Games will be held on her "favorite" surface, clay. The Pole added that if she is in the "right mindset" and "focused," she can perform well.

"For sure this time is going to be a little bit different. I'm going to know the venue. It's going to be on my favorite surface. On the other hand, these also bring up more expectations from the outside," the World No. 1 said.

"Yeah, if I'm going to be in the right mindset and focused on the right stuff tennis-wise, I think I can perform as well as on other tournaments, then have a chance to win as on any other tournament," she added.

Iga Swiatek thinks Ons Jabeur might pose a challenge to her in 2024

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2023 WTA Finals

When asked if anyone other than Aryna Sabalenka or Elena Rybakina could pose a threat to her in 2024, Iga Swiatek said it's difficult to say since women's tennis is very unpredictable.

"It's honestly too hard to predict," Swiatek said. "Yeah, it's impossible for me to know which. I mean, for the past years there has always been one player that was suddenly did a breakthrough and won a Grand Slam or was suddenly in top five."

However, in addition to Rybakina and Sabalenka, the Pole took Ons Jabeur's name and stated that the Tunisian is "really consistent" when not dealing with injuries, so she could be a tough nut to crack.

"Obviously I think these three players that you mentioned, I feel like we are more consistent than the others. Ons is also a really consistent player when she's not injured. I guess it all depends on their preparation. The season can go in different ways, as well, in terms of the injuries. Hard to predict. We'll see," Iga Swiatek said.

Swiatek and Jabeur have faced each other seven times on the WTA Tour, with the 22-year-old holding a 5-2 head-to-head advantage. Their most memorable matchup was at the final of the 2022 US Open, in which the Pole defeated the Tunisian in straight sets to lift the trophy.