"I'd be so f*cking scared to play Novak Djokovic this AO" - Tennis fans react to Serb saying he has no hard feelings over last January's deportation

Novak Djokovic's fans have lauded his recent statement where the Serb suggested that he held no grudges and had no hard feelings against Australia after the authorities deported him earlier this year.

A day before the 2022 Australian Open began, the former World No. 1 was sent back home due to his unvaccinated status against COVID-19. He was also slapped with a three-year visa ban across the country. However, after a change in the central government and an ease in COVID protocols, the ban was lifted in November.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion arrived in Australia earlier this week with the aim of winning his 10th Australian Open title. Before the Major, he will participate in the ATP 250 Adelaide 1, set to be played from January 1-8. Speaking to the media, the Serb reflected on his deportation and stated that it was a "valuable life experience" for him.

His fans have lauded him for moving on and are confident that he will once again emerge victorious Down Under.

"So... the author is eagerly expecting him to finally develop such feelings? Pretty poor title game right there. That said, what the heck do people expect? That he will headbutt somebody now he is there? If there is something tough competitors like him know how to do is shake past difficulties and move over to the next target. So that's just about the only thing he can possibly do," a fan tweeted.

"That shitty political move was beyond scandalous. Let in 10 other players with the same exemption, no problem, deport him because he's famous. He should at least have hard feelings towards that dogsh*t administration that was luckily voted out," another tweet read.

"Last year's debacle is perfect fuel for the fire, and an even greater motivation to win. Reminds me of Jordan and his 'that’s all I needed'," a fan tweeted.

Novak Djokovic says he can't forget deportation but has to move on

Speaking to the press in Adelaide recently, Novak Djokovic expressed his joy at coming back to Australia, where he has had unbelievable success.

"It's great to be back in Australia," he said. "It's a country where I've had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It's by far my most successful Grand Slam. I'm hoping that everything is going to be positive. I'll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd."

The Serb also said that although he couldn't forget the series of events that led to his deportation from Australia, he had to move on.

"Obviously what happened 12 months ago was not easy for me, for my family, team, anybody who is close to me. It's obviously disappointing to leave the country like that. You can't forget those events. It's one of these things that stays with you for the rest of your life. But I have to move on," Djokovic added.

