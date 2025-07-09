“I don’t think Novak Djokovic can” - Sam Querrey disagrees with John Isner on whether Serb can beat Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner to win Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic may have to defeat Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz if he wants to win Wimbledon and earn a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title. Former American pros John Isner and Sam Querrey, however, disagreed on the Serb's chances.

Ad

Djokovic is set to face Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. With a win, he will set up a semifinal clash against the winner between Sinner and Ben Shelton. Meanwhile, Alcaraz has already booked his spot in the other semifinal and will take on Taylor Fritz.

It seems highly likely that if the Wimbledon champion is not Alcaraz or Sinner, it will be someone who defeats both of them. Sam Querrey, John Isner, and Steve Johnson debated this during the Nothing Major podcast.

Ad

Trending

"In the same tournament, can you go back-to-back beat Alcaraz and Sinner... like if that were the case," Johsnon asked.

Isner showed faith in the 38-year-old and said:

"I think he [Djokovic] could."

However, Querrey was unconvinced with the Serb's chances and said:

"I don't think he can."

Ad

Djokovic has reached the final of the Grasscourt Slam in 2023 and 2024 but finished runner-up to Alcaraz on both occasions. In 2023, however, he did manage to beat Sinner in the semifinals. It remains to be seen if the 24-time Grand Slam champion still has what is needed to earn wins against the top two in the world.

How did Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and Jannik Sinner fare in their latest 2025 Wimbledon Championships matches

Carlos Alcaraz at The Championships - Wimbledon 2025 - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic took a rocky path to the quarterfinals, dropping the first set before recovering to beat Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a tense three-hour, 18-minute match on Center Court. With an eighth Wimbledon title in his sights, Djokovic continues to defy age and expectations. He will take on Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals.

Ad

The two-time defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, has shown pure dominance on grass. Following a 6-2, 6-3, 6-3 beatdown of British hope Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals, Alcaraz extended his unbeaten run to 19 at Wimbledon. The young Spaniard will take on Taylor Fritz in the semifinals.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner reached the quarterfinals after a dramatic fourth-round clash where his opponent, Grigor Dimitrov, retired while leading two sets to none with a pectoral injury. Despite limited practice due to a sore elbow, Sinner remains in strong form.

A potential semifinal showdown with Djokovic looms if the Italian manages to get the better of the high-flying American, Ben Sheton, in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis