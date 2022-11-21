"I don't feel as exhausted probably at the end of this season as much as I have with the other seasons, body-wise" - Novak Djokovic after claiming his record-tying sixth ATP Finals title

Novak Djokovic may have worried tennis fans as he was caught trembling during a couple of matches in the recently concluded ATP Finals, but the newly minted six-time champion said that exhaustion was not an issue.

Djokovic struggled physically in his last round-robin assignment against Daniil Medvedev – gasping for air, guzzling energy drinks, and with hands shaking as he covered his face with a towel during a changeover.

He was once again spotted with hands shivering in the all-important battle against Casper Ruud in the final.

But when the dust settled and with the record-equalling trophy in his hands, the 35-year-old Serb said that compared to previous seasons, there was still more left in the tank – physically, at least.

"I don't feel as exhausted probably at the end of this season as much as I have with the other seasons, body-wise," the oldest season-finale champion told Prakash Amritraj of the Tennis Channel.

But this season was not exactly one that encouraged relaxation for the long-time World No. 1, who was embroiled in a deportation saga in Australia at the start of the year and was forced to skip more tournaments from there, including the US Open, due to his stubborn refusal to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Mentally, it did take a toll on the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

"Mentally, probably, yes. Maybe even more because of the things happening off the court," said Djokovic.

But, as the cliche goes, it did not matter how the year started. The Serb is most satisfied with the way he finished it: with a sixth ATP Finals title and fifth spot in the rankings.

"The finish," Djokovic quickly replied as he was asked what he was proudest about after a tumultuous but productive season.

"In general, I must be pleased. When you draw a line, it has been a great season and great ending," he added.

"Everything that has happened and always happens is happening for a reason" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (top row, third from left) celebrates his ATP Finals title with his team.

Resting on his mantra that "everything happens for a reason," Novak Djokovic was reflective as he looked back on his controversial yet highly successful season. The World No. 5 managed to pocket a Grand Slam title at Wimbledon, and, thanks to a late surge where he won back-to-back titles, he made it to the ATP Finals where he was eventually crowned as champion.

"Everything that has happened and always happens is happening for a reason, so I try to have that kind of approach to life and my professional tennis career," said the Serb.

"I try to analyze really why something is happening, whether it's good or bad. And I believe we attract things with our life, with what we are thinking," he added.

As for what he thought about to attract the Australian Open brouhaha, Djokovic still has no clue. But, as he has demonstrated many times in his career, he can toughen it up mentally, regain his footing and reach the highest points in the sport.

"What happened in Australia is something that I somehow attracted. I don't know what it was with the universe, but it did happen. It was a shock, and it took me months and months to really recover from it," said the nine-time Australian Open champion.

"The last three months of the year have been tremendous for me. Great tennis. I kind of found the groove back again. The motivation is still there," he added.

