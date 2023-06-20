Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about his relationship with girlfriend and Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa.

The Greek professional recently participated at the 2023 French Open, where his romance with Badosa began. Tsitsipas' run in the claycourt Slam was cut short by Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final. Nevertheless, he walked away from the event with a relationship that has notably left him feeling "extremely blessed."

Stefanos Tsitsipas was first rumored to be involved with the Spaniard after she was spotted among the spectators during one of his matches at Roland Garros. Since then, the two have officially confirmed their romance.

The couple recently took their relationship one step further after updating their Spotify profile pictures with selfies together and dedicated a joint Instagram account to themselves, "tsitsidosa", a mash-up of their last names.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Tsitsipas expressed his deep regard for his new-found love for Badosa and confessed to feeling happy and content.

"To be honest: I'm happy and satisfied," Tsitsipas said. "I have never felt such a connection with anyone before. I don't want to sound weird, but it's the truth. I feel incredibly inspired and glad that I was able to find that in this phase of my life. I can do what I love and do it with someone who understands me completely."

He added:

"I was incredibly interested in her mind. Of course there is an attraction. But there is simply a connection between two souls. It's falling in love with the spirit. This is extremely rare."

Tsitsipas also highlighted his comfort level with Paula Badosa and how his compatibility on both personal and professional platforms with the Spaniard has an amazing impact on their relationship.

"I feel a lot more comfortable and like myself when I'm with the person," Tsitsipas said. "It's like we share the same identity: the same lifestyle, the same desires, the same passions, the same ambitions. It's the same. It's beautiful to be a part of it and to experience it every day."

Stefanos Tsitsipas advances in the Halle Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has secured a spot in the second round of the ongoing Halle Open. The Greek survived an early scare in the opening round after he lost the first set to Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

However, the World No. 5 regained his composure and eventually prevailed with a scoreline of 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Tsitsipas is now set to clash against Chilean professional Nicolas Jarry Fillol for a place in the quarter-final of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

Poll : 0 votes