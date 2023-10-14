Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend Ivana Nedved revealed a heartwarming exchange she had with a fan at the 2023 Shanghai Masters as the American bid farewell to the tournament.

After a runner-up finish at the Astana Open, Korda had an impressive run in Shanghai as well. Following his second-round victory over Yunchaokete Bu, he defeated in-form Daniil Medvedev, Francisco Cerundolo, and Ben Shelton to make his maiden Masters 1000 final four.

In the semifinal on Saturday, October 14, Korda faced 2021 Miami Open champion Hubert Hurkacz. He fell short in the encounter, going down against the Pole in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) in one hour and 17 minutes.

Korda had the support of his team as well as his girlfriend Ivana Nedved throughout his campaign. Following his unfortunate exit at the Shanghai Masters, Ivana, who was visiting the Chinese city for the first time with the World No. 26, revealed a heart-warming encounter she had with a fan. Nedved said that she was given a gift by a tennis fan for the first-ever time.

“Tonight, I got a little present from a tennis fan for the first time!” Ivana Nedved shared on Instagram, expressing her emotions with a crying emoji.

Ivana Nedved on Instagram

Sebastian Korda has been in a relationship with Ivana Nedved, a marketing graduate from Italy, since February 2021. She often accompanies him to his tournaments all around the world and is seen cheering him on from the stands.

It is worth noting that the 26-year-old comes from a sporting family. She is the daughter of former Czech football great Pavel Nedved.

"I would love to be better than my dad" – Sebastian Korda on being ex-Australian Open champ Petr Korda's son

Korda at the 2023 Shanghai Masters

Sebastian Korda also comes from a family with a rich sporting history. The American’s mother and father, Regina and Petr, were also tennis players. Representing the Czech Republic, Petr Korda reached a career-high ranking of World No. 2 and bagged one Grand Slam singles title at the 1998 Australian Open.

Additionally, Sebastian’s sisters, Nelly and Jessica, are professional golfers who have held a career-high year-end ranking of World No. 1 and World No. 17, respectively.

At a press conference during his Shanghai Masters campaign, the American was asked if coming from a sporting family brought additional pressure. To this, he said:

"I don't think it creates any pressure. In the end, we're all doing kind of what we love to do. Tennis is something that I just love doing. It doesn't matter if it's playing, watching, I watch tennis all day long, basically. I just really enjoy being here, really enjoy playing tennis."

While he denied feeling any pressure, Sebastian admitted that his goal was to surpass his father Petr’s achievements. He added:

“Obviously, I would love to be better than my dad. My ultimate goal in tennis is to win two Grand Slams -- one more than my dad. That's just, you know, little things like that, but I don't think there's any pressure.”

Following his Shanghai Masters exit, Korda is now expected to compete at the ATP 250 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, where he will be looking to go one step further from last year when he finished as the runner-up.