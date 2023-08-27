Tennis fans were left delighted by the reactions of players like Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff, among others, to being gifted special friendship bracelets by the US Open media team.

During a break from their media responsibilities at the US Open, several players were surprised with friendship bracelets by the tournament's social media team. Djokovic was the first to receive one and seemed amused as he examined the customized beads before expressing his delight.

"What's that! US Open, oh, that's lovely. Thank you!" Djokovic said.

Alcaraz's joy was evident upon being presented with the bracelet as he exclaimed his trademark "vamos" and posed for the camera with a smile.

Similarly, Iga Swiatek, Daniil Medvedev, Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Marketa Vondrousova also had elated reactions to the pleasant surprise.

Tennis fans were pleased to witness the players' enthusiastic reactions to the small yet "meaningful" gift.

"That's awesome! It's so nice seeing these huge stars get excited over something small and meaningful," a fan commented.

Alcaraz's reaction, in particular, captured the attention of fans.

"I very much like the idea that Alcaraz says "vamos" to little surprises like this," a fan posted.

"Does Alcaraz still say vamos? My God. Give hime a vamos bracelet," another fan chimed in.

"I feel that I'm a better player than I was a year ago" - Carlos Alcaraz exudes confidence ahead of US Open title defense

Carlos Alcaraz won the 2022 US Open

Looking ahead to his title defense at the 2023 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz exuded confidence as he expressed conviction in his maturity and development as a player since winning his maiden Grand Slam title in New York last year.

"I feel that I'm more mature on court. I feel that I'm a better player than I was a year ago. I got my first Grand Slam last year, but I feel like I'm more mature and I'm better," Carlos Alcaraz said during his pre-tournament press conference.

The World No. 1 disclosed his intention to replicate his strategy from the previous year and maintain his focus on displaying his best tennis, without getting distracted by the thoughts of being the defending champion or the points at stake.

"I try to do exactly the same thing that I did last year, trying to practise the same way that I'm going to play, and focus on that. I'm not focus on the defending champion, the points, whatever. I'm just focused on showing my best level, trying to improve in every practice, and let's see how it is going to be in the tournament," he added.

Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the first player to successfully defend their US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008. The Spaniard will commence his campaign against Dominik Koepfer.