"I lived it" - Chris Evert cites initial differences with Martina Navratilova while backing Novak Djokovic's lack of friendship with Nadal, Federer

Chris Evert echoed an opinion similar to that of Novak Djokovic on being friends with on-court rivals.

Despite having a bitter on-court rivalry, Evert found a confidant in Martina Navratilova after she retired from professional tennis. The duo squared off against each other a staggering 80 times between 1973 and 1988. Out of the 80 matches, Navratilova won 43 and Evert won 37.

Similarly, Djokovic is hopeful of being on better terms with his arch-rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer once he retires from the sport. He, however, recently stated that becoming "friends" with an adversary while being active on tour wasn't always feasible.

"It's true that we can't be friends because with friends you talk about everything, the good, the bad, your secrets. With your rivals I don't think you feel very comfortable revealing all that," he told Marca.

With Federer retired, the Serb suggested that things might change once he and Nadal give up the sport for good.

"In the last 15 years I have seen more of Nadal and Federer than my parents. That means they have been a very important part of my life and my career. I have incredible respect for them and for the rivalry we've had for so long. It's been a long journey together and when we hang up our racquets we'll look at it in a more relaxed way," the World No. 1 added.

Evert agreed with Djokovic, saying that she developed an amicable bond with Navratilova only after saying goodbye to tennis.

"That may be so, but the truth is, it is hard to be best friends while you’re competing... Martina and I reached that level in our friendship after we retired.... I get it, I lived it," Evert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic maintains lead over Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in terms of head-to-head

Novak Djokovic continues to lead the head-to-head statistics against Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The Serb has played against Nadal a total of 59 times to date and is marginally ahead 30-29 in the head-to-head tally. At Grand Slam tournaments, he has faced the Spaniard 18 times and collected only seven wins.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has won two matches each at the French Open, Wimbledon Championships, and Australian Open. The seventh win has come at the US Open.

Against Federer, Djokovic boasts of better numbers with a 27-23 head-to-head tally in his favor. Out of the 17 times he squared off against the Swiss at Majors, he won on 11 occasions.

