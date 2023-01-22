Novak Djokovic and former tennis professional Jelena Dokic shared a light-hearted moment as the duo reminisced about their first meeting in Australia after Djokovic's third-round win at the Australian Open.

Up against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov, the former World No. 1 outclassed his opponent in straight sets, 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4, to book his berth in the fourth round of the 2023 Australian Open.

After his match, during an on-court interview conducted by former World No. 4 Jelena Dokic, Djokovic greeted the former Serbian and Australian player warmly.

"Nice to see you, Jelena, haven't seen you in ages," the Serbian said at the start of the interview.

Dokic put the 21-time Grand Slam champion to the test as she asked him about their first meeting.

"Do you remember the first time we saw each other here at the Australian Open? Let's see if you remember," Dokic posed the question to the 35-year-old. To this the Serbian maestro said, "2006."

Much to the veteran's relief, he answered it correctly and Dokic narrated the entire story of a young Djokovic introducing himself to her. She followed up her story with an honest confession from nearly two decades ago.

"You came up to me in 2006 and said, 'Hi, I am Novak Djokovic, do you remember me?'. And I said to you, 'yes I do' and I have to admit, I didn't because we hit 2 years earlier but I pretended I did, but I definitely remember who you are now."

The World No. 5 replied to her by admitting that he used to look up to Dokic because of their shared ethnicity and that he enjoyed playing with such a "big star."

"To return the compliments to you, I was looking upto you obviously, you played for Australia, but you come from our region so we speak the same language. You were a big star at that time and I was really happy to play with you so it is great to see you again," he said.

Novak Djokovic to square off against Alex de Minaur in the fourth round of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open - Day 6

The nine-time Australian Open winner will lock horns with Australia's Alex de Minaur. The fourth seed has been in sublime form since the start of the season. He kicked off his 2023 season by winning the Adelaide International 1. Following the exit of Andy Murray, the veteran remains the only Grand Slam winner in the draw.

Speaking about his fourth-round opponent, the 35-year-old showered praise on the Australian.

"One of the quickest player on the Tour, he improved a lot and he has got Lleyton Hewitt in his corner. I am really looking forward to it," he said.

