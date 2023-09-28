Corentin Moutet took a sarcastic jab at Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa happily posing together in a recent update, shortly after they deleted all posts from their joint account on social media.

Tsitsipas and Badosa, who publicly confirmed their relationship in May this year, have attracted attention for openly and regularly displaying their affection for each other on social media. In particular, they shared highlights of their time together on their joint Instagram account, named 'tsitsidosa'.

However, they have since reassured their fans by sharing a picture of themselves posing together in front of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, where Badosa resides.

A French tennis site posted the picture on social media, expressing relief that Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa were still going strong.

"Phew, we are reassured, the Tsitsidosa couple still exists!" We Are Tennis France posted. (Translated from French)

Upon coming across the post, Corentin Moutet sarcastically expressed his gratitude for the "reassuring information" and humorously remarked that he had been losing sleep over Tsitsipas and Badosa's apparent breakup.

"I had lost sleep. Reassuring information," he commented. (Translated from French)

"Having Paula Badosa in my life has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never expected" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Earlier this month, Stefanos Tsitsipas opened up about his fresh perspective on his career, highlighting his greater emphasis on striking a work-life balance.

"The key is finding a balance between your private life, building something with someone, and moving ahead in your career with that person’s help," he said during his Davis Cup tie as per Greek publication Kathimerini.

He also acknowledged his girlfriend Paula Badosa's impact, especially emphasizing how she has greatly impacted his appraoch to the sport.

"Having (Paula Badosa) in my life helps me a lot," he said. "It has changed my approach to the sport in a way I never would have expected."

Stefanos Tsitsipas' remarks were misrepresented by a journalist on social media, much to the consternation of Badosa.

"Tsitsipas reveals that Badosa has made him change the perspective of his career and his ambitions as a tennis player," Spanish journalist Jose Moron said on X.

The Spaniard criticized the journalist for taking the 25-year-old's words out of context and spoke out against the constant misplacement of blame by the media.

"Always misinterpreting words. It makes me a little tired that you always have to judge and find blame. He doesn't refer to that, and it seems incredible that he has to go out and explain himself," she wrote on X.