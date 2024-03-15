"I'm being more of a dad, a husband and a son" - Roger Federer on rediscovering his identity after retirement from tennis

Roger Federer recently let fans in on how he spends his days since retiring from pro tennis.

Federer retired from pro tennis at the 2022 Laver Cup after struggles with his knee. During his long and illustrious career, the Swiss maestro was known for his elegant playing style and his classy conduct during his interactions off the tennis court.

That being the case, Roger Federer's identity goes far beyond simply being a legend of the game by his own admission. Speaking to GQ Sports, the 20-time Major winner revealed that he was always content with his family life despite his duties as a tennis player, if not more so now.

"Tennis was my identity, but it was not what I was doing all day every day. I mean, for the most part, I’m being more of a dad and a husband and a son. Being a tennis player was my hobby, and then that became my job," the Swiss said to GQ Sports. "But I always tried to not identify myself just purely as a tennis player."

The 42-year-old added that it was always clear to him that he must evolve beyond his job as an athlete.

"When tennis was taken away or put aside, well, I still had all the other things. And I think that mindset has anyway been a strength of mine throughout my career," he said. "I knew that if tennis ends tomorrow, which it can with an accident or whatever, it happens, you have to be able to live with yourself without the game."

"I’ve had maybe two afternoons since my retirement where I’ve been at home alone" - Roger Federer on family life

Roger Federer poses with his parents during 2005 Wimbledon Winners Dinner

Roger Federer further claimed that not being occupied with anything after retirement makes him restless.

"I feel like I’ve had maybe two afternoons since my retirement where I’ve been at home alone because kids were in school or doing something and my wife was working on some other projects and here I am at home, I’m like, Okay, what do I do? I don’t know," he added. "It was awkward enough. So let’s not have those moments. Let’s not do that anymore. Let’s not do that again."

The Swiss maestro was also asked whether his perception of time had changed since he drew the curtain on his tennis career. In response, he said that he valued time more with age.

"Good question," the 42-year-old replied. "I feel…what do I feel? I feel minutes matter more now than before. I don’t know if it’s an age thing as well, as you get older, you feel like time’s running away from you and you still have a lot to accomplish, a lot to do."

Roger Federer has been having a bash since his retirement, and not only with regards to his family. The 20-time Major winner has attended various lavish events in the past few years, including the 2023 Met Gala and the 2024 Academy Awards, allowing him to express himself outside the tennis world.

