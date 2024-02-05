"I’m not going to write Novak Djokovic off, no chance" - Tennis commentator backs Serb to win 'at least' two Grand Slam titles in 2024

Former player and tennis commentator Robbie Koenig has expressed confidence in Novak Djokovic's ability to bounce back from his Australian Open disappointment and add to his Grand Slam tally in 2024.

Djokovic was on the hunt for his record-extending 11th Australian Open title and 25th Grand Slam title at this year's Melbourne Slam. Despite entering the Major as the clear favorite for the trophy, the Serb struggled to display his best form at the event.

The World No. 1 encountered unexpectedly tough challenges in the early rounds of the Major. In his tournament opener, he edged past 18-year-old qualifier Dino Prizmic to claim a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 victory. A tough encounter with Alexei Popyrin followed, but the Serb managed to prevail, beating the Australian 6-3, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-3.

Djokovic raised his level in the subsequent rounds, defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(2), and claiming a dominant 6-0, 6-0, 6-3 win over Adrian Mannarino to reach the quarterfinals. He then pulled off a 7-6(3), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 victory against Taylor Fritz.

However, eventual champion Jannik Sinner thwarted the 24-time Grand Slam champion's bid for a successful title defense in the semifinals, handing him a resounding 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 defeat.

Robbie Koenig recently suggested that Novak Djokovic's subpar performance wasn't an isolated incident in the semifinals but rather reflective of his overall performance at the Major.

Despite this, Koenig emphasized that he was not willing to write the Serb off, especially considering his impressive track record in 2023, where he won three Grand Slam titles and triumphed at the ATP Finals. He predicted that the World No. 1 would add at least two Major titles to his Grand Slam tally in 2024.

"I’m not sure he was playing that well the whole tournament, let alone just that match. I’m not going to write that guy off, no chance. I mean, the guy won four of the five biggest tournaments last year. I’m picking Novak for at least two Majors this year," he said on the Tennis Channel Inside-In Podcast.

"Novak Djokovic is a man and not a machine, we cannot always expect him to win every Grand Slam, I'm sure he'll be back soon" - Viktor Troicki

2024 Australian Open - Day 13

Viktor Troicki recently shared his support for Novak Djokovic amid criticism surrounding his Australian Open run. Troicki asserted that expecting the Serb to triumph at every Grand Slam event was unrealistic, especially given the progress shown by the younger generation of players.

"I think he [Novak Djokovic] can do much better than that [Australian Open 2024 performances] and he himself is aware of it. Of course, he is a man and not a machine, we cannot always expect him to win every Grand Slam. Young players are getting better and better, they are freer, they are progressing," he said.

Troicki expressed confidence in the 24-time Grand Slam champion's ability to overcome the setback, citing the 36-year-old's resilient mindset and fighting spirit.

"It is not easy to maintain that continuity, and always in top form. That's obvious. Unfortunately, he lost this time, but we all know he doesn't give up and I'm sure he'll be back soon," he added.

Novak Djokovic will be back in action at the Indian Wells Masters, which is scheduled to commence on March 6.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis