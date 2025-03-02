"I'm THAT friend" - Serena Williams reveals why she 'always' skips dinner outings in amusing confession

Tennis legend Serena Williams might have ruled over night games on the court, but off the court, she's all about winding down early. Williams jokingly revealed her need for an early bedtime and skipping dinner invitations.

Since retiring from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has adopted a new life centered on business, philanthropy, and motherhood. As the creator of Serena Ventures, her investment company, Williams actively promotes women and minority-owned businesses. She also leads a life as a devoted mother to her two daughters, Olympia and Adira River, frequently posting moments of their everyday lives on social media.

Williams' lifestyle today reflects a stark contrast from the late-night exhausting matches that she used to play throughout her career. On March 1, 2025, Williams posted on Twitter:

"I am THAT friend that goes to sleep at 8 and always says no thanks to going out for dinner."

When Serena Williams shared a glimpse into her life as a mother and venture capitalist

In Picture: Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams gave a peek into her hectic life as a venture capitalist and mother in a video posted by her investment company, Serena Ventures. The video captured her multitasking between online meetings, checking out startups, and tending to her second daughter, Adira River. With a baby wrap carrier around her waist, she had Adira tucked into her chest as she engaged in online discussions with her team.

Throughout the video, Williams rocked back and forth gently holding her daughter, who was peacefully cradled in the carrier. Even with the demands of motherhood, Williams kept reading over an upcoming investment deal and perusing Serena Ventures' portfolio. She ended the video with a final call with her team.

The video was uploaded to Serena Ventures' official Instagram account in December 2024, captioned:

"We are super excited to give you a behind the scenes look at a work day in the life with our amazing GP @serenawilliams!"

Aside from her legendary tennis career, Williams has established a successful business empire. In 2014, she established Serena Ventures with an emphasis on businesses that embrace diversity and empowerment. She has invested in more than 50 startups across sectors such as health, e-commerce, and education.

Aside from her venture capital efforts, the 42-year-old has also established her own fashion line, S by Serena, a beauty line, WYN Beauty, and a jewelry collection, Serena Williams Jewelry.

