  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams
  • "I'm THAT friend" - Serena Williams reveals why she 'always' skips dinner outings in amusing confession

"I'm THAT friend" - Serena Williams reveals why she 'always' skips dinner outings in amusing confession

By S Shahi
Modified Mar 02, 2025 05:19 GMT
Serena Williams [Image source: Getty]
Serena Williams [Image source: Getty]

Tennis legend Serena Williams might have ruled over night games on the court, but off the court, she's all about winding down early. Williams jokingly revealed her need for an early bedtime and skipping dinner invitations.

Ad

Since retiring from professional tennis following the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has adopted a new life centered on business, philanthropy, and motherhood. As the creator of Serena Ventures, her investment company, Williams actively promotes women and minority-owned businesses. She also leads a life as a devoted mother to her two daughters, Olympia and Adira River, frequently posting moments of their everyday lives on social media.

Williams' lifestyle today reflects a stark contrast from the late-night exhausting matches that she used to play throughout her career. On March 1, 2025, Williams posted on Twitter:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I am THAT friend that goes to sleep at 8 and always says no thanks to going out for dinner."
Ad

When Serena Williams shared a glimpse into her life as a mother and venture capitalist

In Picture: Serena Williams (Source: Getty)
In Picture: Serena Williams (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams gave a peek into her hectic life as a venture capitalist and mother in a video posted by her investment company, Serena Ventures. The video captured her multitasking between online meetings, checking out startups, and tending to her second daughter, Adira River. With a baby wrap carrier around her waist, she had Adira tucked into her chest as she engaged in online discussions with her team.

Ad

Throughout the video, Williams rocked back and forth gently holding her daughter, who was peacefully cradled in the carrier. Even with the demands of motherhood, Williams kept reading over an upcoming investment deal and perusing Serena Ventures' portfolio. She ended the video with a final call with her team.

The video was uploaded to Serena Ventures' official Instagram account in December 2024, captioned:

"We are super excited to give you a behind the scenes look at a work day in the life with our amazing GP @serenawilliams!"
Ad
Ad

Aside from her legendary tennis career, Williams has established a successful business empire. In 2014, she established Serena Ventures with an emphasis on businesses that embrace diversity and empowerment. She has invested in more than 50 startups across sectors such as health, e-commerce, and education.

Aside from her venture capital efforts, the 42-year-old has also established her own fashion line, S by Serena, a beauty line, WYN Beauty, and a jewelry collection, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी