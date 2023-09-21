Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently talked about a special tradition he shares with his daughter Olympia during his TV appearances.

Ohanian said that he asks Olympia to give a word or a phrase that he has to say on air, and then he tries to sneak it into his interview. His latest challenge was “taco ice cream,” which he managed to say while talking about Instacart, a grocery delivery service that he has invested in.

Ohanian and Williams have two daughters, Olympia Ohanian, born in 2017, and Adira River Ohanian, who was born in August 2023.

Alexis Ohanian, who is an investor and entrepreneur, often appears on TV to talk about his ventures and projects. He is well-known for his contributions to the tech world and his advocacy for various social issues.

On Wednesday, September 20, Ohanian posted a video on Twitter (now X) of him saying “taco ice cream” in a TV interview.

"Now that she’s old enough, I play a little game with @OlympiaOhanian when I do these TV appearances — I ask her for something to say on air for her so she knows I’m thinking about her. Today it was "taco ice cream." TOO EASY, JR!" Ohanian wrote on X.

The video clip is from a TV interview where he subtly incorporated "taco ice cream" into his discussion. The transcript of the interview reveals his clever incorporation.

"Speaking as an individual user, the value prop of Instacart got way more compelling once I had my first kid. And even now with a one-month-old at home, the ability to be able to scroll through and say, 'hey, it’s Tuesday, let’s get tacos, or I just want some ice cream.' Like, whether it’s the impulse buy or the necessity of I just need this now, that has power, that has value."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian champions the cause of paid paternity leave for every American

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is a strong advocate for paid parental leave. He was inspired to take time off work to be with his two daughters, Olympia and Adira, after their births.

Ohanian's paternity leave has been a positive experience for his family, and he has shared his story on social media to encourage other fathers to take advantage of this benefit.

"One month into my #PaternityLeave, as grateful as I am that Adira's birth was smooth & Serena has been recovering well; this leave has been vital for our family," he posted on X.

Ohanian revealed that he became a strong advocate for paid parental leave after his wife, Serena Williams, had life-threatening complications during the birth of their daughter Olympia in 2017.

"With Olympia, watching my wife fight for her life, I realized not having paid leave was unconscionable. Sure, all my employees had it, but the vast majority of Americans don't — and that includes new moms (1 in 4 women in the US return to work within 2 weeks of childbirth)," he wrote.

The 40-year-old pledged to keep up the fight for paid parental leave until all Americans could enjoy the same benefits.

"And I won't stop this fight until every American has the same opportunity I had — and doesn't need to choose between their family and their career when welcoming a new child. If we believe that the family unit is the foundation of a society, we owe it to every American to set them up for success during these crucial first weeks," he continued.

