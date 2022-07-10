"I never thought I was going to say so many nice things about you; Okay it's officially a bromance" - Novak Djokovic to Nick Kyrgios after clinching the Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic made his 'bromance' with Nick Kyrgios official after the two men played out a hard-fought Wimbledon final on Sunday. After winning his seventh Wimbledon title with a four-set win over the Australian player, Djokovic went on to shower Kyrgios with praise.

Earlier, Kyrgios termed his renewed relationship with Djokovic as a 'bromance' and the two players even had a fun back-and-forth on social media, a day before the 2022 Wimbledon final. Speaking during an on-court interview after lifting his fourth consecutive Wimbledon trophy, the Serb said he never thought that he would have so many nice things to say about Kyrgios.

"I never thought I was going to say so many nice things about you, considering the relationship. OK, it's officially a bromance!" Djokovic said.

He praised Kyrgios for a breakthrough Grand Slam campaign at Wimbledon, calling him "one of the best players in the world." The top seed then stated that Kyrgios will certainly play in the latter stages of Grand Slams more often in the future.

"It's tough to find consolation words after a tough loss like this, but you showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface," Djokovic said.

"I wish you all the best, man. I really respect you a lot. I think you are a phenomenal athlete and talent...now everything is starting to come together for you. I'm sure we're going to see much of you in the later stages of a Grand Slam," he added.

During their earlier mentioned social media chat, Djokovic suggested that he and Kyrgios go for "dinner and drinks" where the winner of the final would pay. The Serb joked that Kyrgios lost only because he wouldn't have to pay, before suggesting that this could be the "start of a wonderful relationship" with the Aussie player.

"That is why he lost (laughs). Yeah I don't know if we'll make it happen tonight or some other night. Hopefully, this is the start of a wonderful relationship between us, off the court as well...Let's start with dinner and drinks and we'll see," said the 35-year-old.

Wimbledon motivated me to start playing tennis: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic further spoke about what Wimbledon means to him, his team and his family, saying it was the tournament that inspired him to start playing the sport.

"I lost words for what this tournament and trophy means to me, my team and family...It always has been and will be the most special tournament in my heart. The one that motivated me and inspired me to start playing tennis in the small little mountain in Serbia where my parents used to run a restaurant. I was 4 and a half, 5 years old," he said.

The Serb revealed that it was after Pete Sampras' victory at Wimbledon in the early nineties that he started his journey as a tennis player.

"I saw Pete Sampras win his first Wimbledon in 92, and I asked my parents to buy me a racquet...I always dreamed of coming here, playing on this court, and I realised the childhood dream of winning this trophy...I'm very blessed and thankful to be standing here with the trophy," he added.

The now 21-time Grand Slam champion made yet another comeback at this year's tournament after going a set down. Kyrgios took the opening set, after which the Serb found his mojo to eventually win 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3). He has remained unbeaten on Centre Court since 2013, when he lost the final to Andy Murray.

