"I pray to tennis Gods that Nick Kyrgios plays Jannik Sinner" - Fans react to Aussie hinting at French Open participation with 'cringe' comment

Nick Kyrgios recently hinted at participating at the 2025 French Open, this year's second tennis Major. However, the Australian's hint sparked a myriad of reactions from several fans.
Responding to a follower on Instagram, Kyrgios wrote:
"Yes bro - I'm playing French Open & the Grand Slams, I'm just able to do both"
It's unclear as to what Nick Kyrgios meant by "French Open & the Grand Slams", as the French Open happens to be one of the four prestigious Grand Slam tournaments in tennis. The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up's comment later made its way to Reddit, and this is where tennis fans delivered their reactions.
Some fans excitedly looked forward to a Kyrgios vs Jannik Sinner clash at the 2025 French Open. The Australian was one of the fiercest critics of the reigning World No. 1 during the latter's doping fiasco and subsequent three-month ban.
"I pray to the tennis gods that he plays Sinner," a fan wrote.
"Roland Garros R1: J. Sinner def. N. Kyrgios, 6-0 6-0 6-0," commented another.
Others ridiculed the former ATP No. 13 over his comment.
"Classic Kyrgios cringe," one fan stated.
"Translation - plays 1 round then retires," joked another.
"I think it’s rare for a player to expect to only play the grand slams without putting in the work throughout the rest of the season without being a washed spectacle," another fan chimed in.
"I suspect he’s planning on playing doubles, not singles - but who knows," weighed in yet another fan.
Kyrgios did feature at the 2025 Australian Open, but couldn't make much of a mark.
Nick Kyrgios suffered 1R exits in both singles and doubles at Australian Open 2025
The 2025 Australian Open marked Nick Kyrgios' first appearance at a Major since the 2022 US Open. However, the home favorite crashed out in the first round in both singles and doubles categories.
In singles, he was defeated 7-6(3), 6-3, 7-6(2) by Jacob Fearnley. After the loss, a disappointed Kyrgios hinted at having played his last singles match at Melbourne Park, saying:
"I was hurting physically. I respect my opponent. The fans waited hours to come see me play. Yeah, I mean, realistically I can't see myself playing a singles match here again."
Days later, his first-round doubles outing alongside compatriot and close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis came to an unfortunate end as the 2022 Australian Open men's doubles champions retired mid-match with injuries.
Kyrgios' most recent competitive outing came at the 2025 Miami Open in March, where he reached the second round before falling to a straight-set loss to Karen Khachanov.