Iga Swiatek, who is an avid music lover and a huge fan of Taylor Swift, recently revealed her thoughts about the American artist’s latest album – Midnights.

Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album “Midnights” on October 21. Prior to the release, Swift had announced her collaboration with musical artist Lana Del Ray for a song named “Snow on the Beach”, on the album. However, Iga Swiatek was late in getting the news as the World No. 1 was busy grabbing yet another trophy with her eighth title win in San Diego.

"I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing," Swiatek wrote in her tweet.

Iga Świątek @iga_swiatek I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing... I definitely play too much tennis if I didn't know that @taylorswift13 & Lana Del Rey recorded song together. How could I live 6 days without knowing... https://t.co/zHuQikOLFe

Swiatek has since found some time to browse through the musician’s newest album and gave an honest review of it during a post-match conversation with the Tennis Channel at the WTA Finals.

"The thing is that I didn’t have time to listen to it in quiet place and just really focus on it. but yeah, some of the songs are super catchy but that’s normal for Taylor Swift, you know. And you can see, by her writing, how much talent she has," she said.

"But honestly, when I kinda hear the vibe, I preferred Folklore and Evermore, sorry. But this one, I feel like this one is more pop, you know. But I like everything she does. Even the country albums - which are not that popular - I love them, so. I’m a Swiftie for sure. And I love Lana Del Ray. That’s my favorite artist, I mean, they’re both my favorite artists, so yeah," she confessed.

Iga Swiatek qualifies for the semifinals at the WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek, who is currently contesting the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, has qualified for the semifinals. She was the first to do so in the Tracy Austin Group after Coco Gauff suffered two consecutive losses and was eliminated from the competition. Swiatek scored commanding victories over Daria Kasatkina (6-2, 6-3) and Caroline Garcia (6-3, 6-2) to earn one of the final four spots.

"It’s the last tournament of the season and I have nothing to lose. I don’t have to worry about what I’m going to do next. For sure, I’m committed 100 percent physically and mentally as well," Iga Swiatek said in an interview after her match, according to WTA.

Garcia and Kasatkina will face off to secure the second remaining spot in the Tracy Austin Group, while Swiatek will finish the round-robin stage placed at the top of the group and will face the player placed second in the Nancy Richey Group, where Maria Sakkari has already qualified for the semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes