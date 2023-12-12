"I ride with my Lincoln family in all stages of my life" - Serena Williams on being spotted driving around in Tesla Cybertruck

Serena Williams has expressed her preference for Lincoln Motor Company cars after she was recently spotted driving around in a Tesla Cybertruck alongside her husband, Alexis Ohanian.

Ohanian is among the first high-profile owners of the cutting-edge vehicle, Tesla Cybertruck. The initial batch of Cybertrucks was delivered to approximately a dozen customers during the launch event held at Tesla's headquarters in Austin, Texas. On Friday, December 8, the tech entrepreneur, Ohanian, and Williams were spotted in Florida, cruising in their brand-new Cybertruck.

After being spotted in the Tesla vehicle, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to share a series of pictures of herself with Lincoln Navigator cars, all while expressing her loyalty to the brand. Williams has been an ambassador for the brand since 2018.

"Don’t be mistaken, I ride with my @lincoln family … in all stages of my life," Williams captioned her Instagram post.

Serena Williams has been a long-time user of Lincoln Navigator cars. She has previously revealed that her very first car purchase was a Navigator, which she affectionately named 'Ginger.'

“I’ve always had a connection to the Navigator brand. When I bought my first car, Ginger, it was my big step-up. I had a real luxury car now, it looked great and I felt safe,” Williams said in 2018, via Carscoops.

Williams had expressed her excitement when the opportunity arose to collaborate with Lincoln, as it brought back a flood of memories of her first car. She emphasized that her partnership with the brand stemmed from a "genuine place."

“I was really excited because it brought me back to all of those moments I had in my first vehicle. For me, partnering with a brand like Navigator comes from a genuine place,” she added.

Serena Williams appeared in a Lincoln car advertisement while pregnant

Serena Williams at the 2023 Leagues Cup

This year, Serena Williams appeared in a Lincoln car advertisement, all while being pregnant with her second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, whom she welcomed along with her husband, Alexis Ohanian on August 22.

The advertisement portrayed a narrative of "trust and letting go." The video, which the former World No. 1 shared on social media, depicted the story of a young girl learning to swim, who placed her trust in her own ability to float without the aid of her instructor.

Simultaneously, as the little girl released herself from the instructor's grasp to float independently, Williams gradually withdrew her hands from the steering wheel of the Lincoln car, showcasing the vehicle's 'hands-free' features.

"Proud to share an exclusive look at my newest project with @lincoln. It’s a story about trust and letting go. #LincolnPartner," Williams captioned her Instagram post shared on 23 August.

