After winning the 2023 US Open, Novak Djokovic’s daughter Tara was the first person from the family to be embraced by the champion. In his press conference after the victory, the Serb revealed why he approached his daughter before anybody else.

On Sunday, September 10, Djokovic defeated Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 after a three-hour and 16-minute long slugfest to clinch his 24th Grand Slam title. While it was a straight-sets contest, the Serb did not enjoy the upper hand throughout.

At the tail end of the second set, following multiple long rallies, Djokovic was visibly drained. He was seen stretching his legs. He struggled to chase the ball and put his serves in. As a result, he also found himself a set point down on his serve.

Despite his struggles, Djokovic displayed immense grit and resilience. He was eventually able to pull through and win the set in the tiebreak. He then made the most of his momentum and his two-set lead to seal the deal in straight sets.

The World No. 1 went straight towards his daughter Tara after he shook hands with his opponent. The six-year-old was not present in the Serb’s player box. She was instead seated in the front row of the Arthur Ashe Stadium, away from the rest of the family.

In his post-match press conference at the US Open, Djokovic revealed that it was she who helped him cross the finish line by cheering him on during the stressful moments in the match.

“I wanted to hug my daughter because she was there sitting in the front row. I didn't know that she's gonna be seated there. We had way too many people for too little seats in the player box,” he said, smiling. “My wife was taking care of that with my team. I didn't know who was going to sit where.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion said that once he spotted Tara in the crowd, she smiled at him every time he looked at her for strength and support during the changeovers.

“When I got to the court, I saw her. She was facing me when I was sitting on the bench. And she smiled at me every single time I needed, I guess, that kind of innocent child energy -- I got it from her,” the 36-year-old admitted.

“You know, when I was going through the very stressful moments, particularly in the second set when I needed a little bit of a push, of a strength, of, yeah, just lightness, I guess, she gave me a smile, a fist pump. She was into it,” he added.

"My team, my family knew that the last 24 hours, don't touch me, don't speak to me" – Novak Djokovic on preparing for the 2023 US Open final

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

The last time Novak Djokovic stepped onto the Arthur Ashe Stadium before his 2023 campaign was in 2021, when he lost the final to Daniil Medvedev. A lot was on the line during that match, and the Serb, who was vying for a calendar year Grand Slam, fell one win short.

Going into the 2023 final against the Russian, Djokovic was in pursuit of history yet again, aiming for an Open Era record of 24 Grand Slam triumphs. The 36-year-old said that he needed to approach the match without letting the pressure of the occasion get to him this time around.

“I really did my best in the last 48 hours not to allow the importance of the moment and what's on the line get to my head, because two years ago that's what happened, and I underperformed and I wasn't able to be at my best and I was outplayed. So I learned my lesson,” he said.

The World No. 1 said that his team and his family had to follow strict rules to keep him distracted.

“My team, my family knew that the last 24 hours, don't touch me, don't speak to me about, you know, the history of what's on the line,” he said, smiling. “I really did my best to keep things quite simple and stick to the routines that brought me to where I am.”

