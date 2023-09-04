Coco Gauff has made an honest admission about not wanting to be coached from the stands by Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert and her head coach Pere Riba during her US Open match against Caroline Wozniacki.

Gauff took on former World No. 1 Wozniacki in the fourth round of the US Open on Sunday. The American emerged victorious after a three-set battle with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 scoreline.

During the match, Gauff received frequent instructions from her head coach Pere Riba as well as Brad Gilbert, who was recently added to her team.

In her post-match press conference at the US Open, the 19-year-old confessed that there were moments in the match where she was getting frustrated by the constant coaching.

“It wasn't really towards him (Brad Gilbert). There has been situations a couple times in the matches where Pere and Brad will both talk at the same time. I will say, ‘Okay, stop talking’ because it jumbles my head,” she admitted.

The Cincinnati Open champion further stated that she wishes to use her time between points to reset.

“Sometimes when I go to my towel, it's a reset moment. I don't need to hear anything. I just need to reset and think about me,” Gauff said.

“I do think today I did say, ‘Stop talking’, at one point because I was getting frustrated,” she added.

Coco Gauff, however, clarified that despite the slight friction, her team is understanding of her heat-of-the-moment reactions.

“They understand what it is before I went on the court or before we started this tournament,” she said. “I did it in Cincinnati. They don't take any offense to it. They know sometimes I just need to not hear anything.”

The 19-year-old also revealed that, while her parents have noticed Brad Gilbert’s constant coaching, his instructions are hardly audible to her while playing.

“Sometimes maybe you guys are hearing more than what I'm hearing. Sometimes I've heard from, like, off the camera, my parents will say, ‘Yeah, he talks a lot.’ But to be honest, I can't really hear him that well,” Gauff stated.

"He wanted me to take less risk" – Coco Gauff on not following Brad Gilbert's instructions in the US Open match vs Caroline Wozniacki

Coco Gauff and Brad Gilbert at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff went on to add that she is in fact appreciative of the pieces of advice Andre Agassi’s ex-coach Brad Gilbert gives during training.

“Off the court he does talk, but I like it. I think any time I can get advice, it's great,” she said.

“I think he's brought a lot to me. The scouting, I think it's incredible. I think the scouting reports are quite accurate,” the American added.

However, during her match against Caroline Wozniacki, Gauff seemingly disregarded Gilbert’s advice and worked out her own strategy to tackle the veteran. She explained the reason in her presser.

“I really think he wanted me to take less risk,” she said.

As per the 19-year-old, Gilbert was asking her to play longer points, where she ideally excels. Gauff, however, stated that she followed her instinct and preferred shortening the rallies against a counterpuncher like Caroline Wozniacki.

“I think it's based off the feeling in the match. The longer points, I definitely agree that playing longer points is to my advantage. But I felt in that moment, playing Caroline, watching her play so many years, that that's what she feeds off of is the longer points, feeding off of you making errors,” she said.

Gauff is now through to her second consecutive US Open quarterfinals. She will play the winner of the match between Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko for a spot in the semifinals as she aims for her maiden Grand Slam title.