World No. 4 Casper Ruud was surprised at the subdued response from the crowd during Canadian singer The Weeknd's recent live performance at the CASA Arena in Horsens, Denmark.

Ruud had a terrific run at the recently-concluded 2023 French Open. The Norwegian tennis player reached the final with commanding victories over opponents like Holger Rune and Alexander Zverev, but ultimately fell short against Novak Djokovic.

Ruud, who is a huge Weeknd fan, couldn't hide his surprise at the crowd's muted reaction during the Canadian singer's live show. He expressed his disbelief in response to a video on Twitter capturing the artist's performance.

"They have no idea how lucky they are to witness this live and they’re just standing there.. I would scream so loud," Casper Ruud wrote.

Ruud had earlier shared his excitement about The Weeknd's latest music album, Dawn FM, during a Twitter Q&A session. Along with being a music enthusiast, the 24-year-old also stays updated on the latest in cinema and has previously admitted his admiration for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ruud has made three Grand Slam finals in the last two years and is one of the brightest talents on the men's tour. He couldn't fend off World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the recent Roland Garros final, but still recieved high praise for his determination and effort throughout the tournament.

Casper Ruud shifts focus to Wimbledon 2023 following French Open final defeat

After falling to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 French Open final, Casper Ruud is shifting his focus to the upcoming 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The Norwegian has had mediocre campaigns at the grasscourt Major over the last three years. His best result was a second-round appearance in 2022. Despite his lack of success on grasscourts, Ruud has said that he enjoys playing on the surface, although it doesn't suit his game style.

"Yeah, honestly, I think it's fun to play on grass," Ruud said. "Whenever I said that last year that grass is for golf players, it was more of a joke, that got taken too seriously. But I think it's fun to play. It doesn't suit my game very well. I feel a little uncomfortable in it."

While acknowledging the need to rest after a demanding clay season, Wimbledon still remains a highly-anticipated event for Ruud due to its historical significance and global recognition.

"If there is any time of the year where I need some rest and I need to recover a little bit from a long clay season, it's during a couple of weeks during the grass, so that's why I don't play too much," Casper Ruud said.

"But it's always so fun to come to Wimbledon," he added. "It's maybe the most historic event that we have. If you ask people around the world, I think most people will say that they have heard about Wimbledon because of the name and all these things."

The World No. 4 has one title to his name this season, the 2023 Estroil Open. He'll be hungry for more success on the ATP tour and will be looking forward to improving his performance on grass.

