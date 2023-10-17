"I taught him how to use Pinterest" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle says she has been helping the American with his outfits

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently weighed in on her influence on the tennis star’s off-court fashion statements.

Riddle is a social media influencer, popularly known for accompanying Fritz in his matches and being a source of constant support. She has stood by the World No. 10's side during the 2023 US Open, 2023 Laver Cup, Shanghai Open, and many more tournaments.

On social media, Taylor Fritz is often seen acing photoshoots, fashion shows, and flaunting fashionable outfits off the court. The 25-year-old American player's girlfriend seems to have a great influence on his fashion game.

In a recently conducted Q&A session on Instagram, Riddle faced a query on how much say she has in Fritz’s outfit choices.

“How much say do you have in Taylor’s daily off court outfit” asked the fan.

With a random picture of someone using Pinterest in the background, Riddle answered the question, saying that it's still a work-in-progress kind of a situation where only last night, she taught Fritz how to use Pinterest.

“We’re working on it…I taught him how to use Pinterest at dinner last night,” she said.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up on her fashion journey

During the Paris Fashion Week recently, Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently spoke about her emotional journey into the world of fashion.

The social media influencer has become a popular name in the fashion industry as well as a style icon in the tennis world. Riddle is now a known face in tennis matches as she offers her unwavering support to Fritz. She has collaborated with different brands, including Lottie (a jewelry brand) to craft tennis-themed jewelry.

In an interview with Federation De La Haute Couture Et De La Mode, the 26-year-old talked about her journey in fashion.

"Honestly, just getting to be involved in the world of it. I interned for a PR company and began working fashion weeks when I was 18 years old.” she said. “To now be attending shows as a content creator, even getting to watch my partner walk Hermés' runway, evokes constant pinch-me moments. I’m grateful it’s been democratized a bit in recent years."

"As someone who works in social media and is chronically online, it's clear to me that influencers have joined fashion weeks around the world. I know many people feel indifferent or even upset about it, but there is a reason these brands are putting money into online personas," she added.