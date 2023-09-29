"I tried to just believe that I can beat her" - Veronika Kudermetova after posting first win over Iga Swiatek in five matches

Veronika Kudermetova stunned top seed Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Friday (September 29), taking home her maiden win over the World No. 2 in her fifth attempt.

Kudermetova had to toil hard for the win, prevailing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in a match that was largely dominated by the server. The two players broke each other only on two and three occasions respectively, with the crucial extra break going Kudermetova's way in the deciding set.

Self-belief, according to the Russian, was key in helping her secure the win over the former World No. 1. She expressed her joy over finally having gotten off that mark in their head-to-head while speaking during her on-court interview.

"No, I tried to just believe that I can beat Iga Swiatek," Veronika Kudermetova said. "I mean, Today it happened. I'm really happy that I managed to switch [the head-to-head] and win one match."

Kudermetova was quick to ackowledge the role that first serves played in the encounter, saying she knew that she had to be flawless in that deparment. She, however, was quick to add that her willingness to stay in the rally and look beyond aces to win points was key to the success.

"In the last game, I just focused on playing the point," she continued. "I don't need to hit aces. I think that was the key. I was ready to play the rally, not just finish with the serve."

The Russian has been in top form all week, having previously brushed aside the challenge from Kayla Day and Harriet Dart in quick time. Following her win over Iga Swiatek, she is now one of the favorites — along with Jessica Pegula — to clinch the title.

Kurdermetova will take on compatriot Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the semifinals on Saturday.

Veronika Kudermetova hopes to turn around season after Iga Swiatek upset

Veronika Kudermetova's win over Iga Swiatek would have boosted her confidence

The win over Iga Swiatek is especially important for Veronika Kudermetova, given her recent struggles with form. Coming into Tokyo, she had not won back-to-back main draw matches on the Tour for three months.

Kudermetova's last quarter-final appearance had come at the Berlin Tennis Championships, where she had pulled another major upset by taking out Aryna Sabalenka in the round-of-16. She had been forced to retired in the quarterifinals.

Playing in the US Open swing, the Russian posted a poor 1-4 win-loss before arriving in Guadalajara — where she also made an early exit after falling to Victoria Azarenka in the second round.