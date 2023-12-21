Former Indian tennis player Leander Paes has said that he can relate to Novak Djokovic's take on building mental resilience by overcoming hurdles over the years.

Djokovic recently held a conversation with journalist Jon Wertheim on the 60 Minutes TV program where he rubbished the claim that his mental toughness was a gift. He asserted that it had come from years of work and learning from experiences on the court.

Paes, who is an eight-time doubles and ten-time mixed-doubles Grand Slam champion, has backed the Serb's comments. During an interaction with Forbes India, Paes listed out the struggles that made him tough.

"Having achieved this large body of work, I understand exactly what Novak is saying," Paes said. "Whether it was close to a hundred doctors who told my father when I was a young boy that I would never be able to be a pro athlete because I have a mitral valve prolapse in my heart, whether it was in 2003 ending up in the cancer hospital at MD Anderson, I feel no matter what anyone else said, I knew what race I was running."

The 50-year-old added that his uncomplicated will to fulfill his goals helped him a great deal in his professional career.

"I knew that I wanted to rewrite the history books. I never got deterred or distracted by the noise around me, I just focused on the task at hand. And I think the simplicity of that focus allowed me to achieve these goals," Paes added.

Leander Paes turned pro in the year 1991 and competed till 2021.

What Novak Djokovic said about mental strength in his 60 Minutes interview

Novak Djokovic addresses a press conference: Davis Cup Final

After denying the claim that mental toughness was an inherent trait in his 60 Minutes interview, Novak Djokovic talked about the techniques that he applies to keep himself calm.

"It's not a gift. It's something that comes with work. There are different techniques. Conscious breathing is a big part, especially in the moments when you're under tension," the 36-year-old said.

The World No. 1 also suggested that his composure on the outside during a high-intensity match might be misleading for the spectators as the real battle happens on the inside.

"Oh, I mean I might appear maybe locked in. But, you know, trust me, there is a storm inside. And, you know, the biggest always battle is within,' he added.

