"I might appear locked in but there is a storm inside" - Novak Djokovic on his mental strength

Novak Djokovic has shed light on his approach to his mental fortitude, acknowledging its instrumental role in allowing him to overcome the "biggest battle within."

Beyond his remarkable on-court achievements, Djokovic's impressive mental strength stands out as a cornerstone of his remarkable career. During a recent interview on the CBS show 60 Minutes, journalist Jon Wertheim lavished praise on this Serb's mental fortitude, labeling it a 'great gift.'

However, Djokovic promptly corrected Wertheim, emphasizing that it wasn't an inherent gift but rather a product of his hard work.

"I would have to correct you. I'd have to correct you…," he said. "It's not a gift. It's something that comes with work"

The World No. 1 then discussed the various techniques he used to hone this strength, highlighting the efficacy of "conscious breathing" during tense moments in a match.

"Absolutely. Well, there are different techniques. Conscious breathing is a big part, especially in the moments when you're under tension," he added.

Djokovic also disclosed that despite appearing "locked in" from the outside, there was an internal "storm" raging within him.

"Oh, I mean I might appear maybe locked in. But, you know, trust me, there is a storm inside. And, you know, the biggest always battle is within, right?" he said.

Novak Djokovic: "The difference between the biggest champions, and the ones that are struggling is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long"

In the same interview, Novak Djokovic outlined his objections to the idea of leaving no room for failure or doubt, deeming it an "impossible" standard to uphold.

"Yeah, I mean, you know, you have your doubts and fears. I feel it every single match. I don't like this kind of a mindset that I see a lot in sports. Like, 'Just think positive thoughts. Be optimistic. There is no room for failure. There is no room for, you know, doubts,' and stuff like this. It's, it's impossible to do that…," he said.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion then stated that the hallmark of being one of the biggest champions was the ability to navigate through periods of doubt and fear during a match.

"You are a human being. The difference, I guess, between the guys who are able to be biggest champions, and the ones that are struggling to get to the highest level is the ability to not stay in those emotions for too long," he said.

Djokovic emphasized the importance of swiftly transitioning out of such periods, revealing his own approach to experiencing the emotions, having an outburst, and then resetting his mentality.

"So, for me, it's really relatively short. So as soon as I experience it, I acknowledge it. I maybe, you know, burst. I scream on the court, whatever happens. But then I'm able to bounce back and reset," he added.

