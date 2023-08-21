Novak Djokovic brought up Rafael Nadal in his victory speech after defeating Carlos Alcaraz at the Cincinnati Open final on Sunday, August 20.

Djokovic and Alcaraz produced another epic final in Mason, Ohio, after the summit clash at the Wimbledon Championships in July. The outcome, however, was different on Sunday as the Serb avenged his grasscourt defeat and tied the head-to-head tally 2-2 against Alcaraz.

Djokovic toiled hard to earn a victory in the three-set epic battle against the World No. 1 as all the sets went into a tiebreak. Alcaraz maintained a tight grip over the tie till halfway through the second set. However, with a poor service game at 4-3 in the set, the youngster allowed the Serb to fight his way back into the decider.

The Spaniard did not let the match slip away even after the shift in momentum. He saved four championship points in the deciding set but could not do enough to stop Djokovic from securing his 95th career title.

In his victory speech, the World No. 2 was full of praise for his opponent as he said:

"I think we all lost praise... words for what you are doing on the court. You're an incredible person and a champion. Congratulation on amazing career so far. A lot of the players never manage to reach those heights in their entire careers - what you managed to do in the last two, three years is unbelievable."

The 23-time Grand Slam winner amusingly appreciated Alcaraz's determination to fight until the end.

“Boy, you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you. But sometimes I wish you’d maybe play a few points like this,” he said.

To this, Alcaraz replied:

"Spanish never die."

Hearing the 20-year-old's words, the Serb was evidently reminded of another Spaniard and his archrival Rafael Nadal as he said:

"I've heard that before. Or I've experienced this before."

The Novak Djokovic-Rafael Nadal rivalry

2021 French Open - Day Thirteen

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have produced a slew of iconic encounters over the last decade with the head-to-head count hanging slightly in favor of the Serb, 30-29.

Some of their most memorable battles include the 2012 final at Australian Open and the 2014 final at French Open. Djokovic defeated the Spaniard 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 in the 2012 summit clash at Melbourne to lift the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a third time.

Going forward, the Serb won four consecutive matches against Nadal until the 2014 final at Roland-Garros. The Spaniard defeated the Serb 3-6, 7-5, 6-2, 6-4 to lift a record ninth title on the red dirt.

Their latest meeting in the quarterfinal of the French Open last year also went in favor of Nadal, who eventually lifted the Paris Major trophy for 14th time. Nadal is currently out of action nursing an injury and is expected to return to court next year.

