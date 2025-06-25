"I want to be at home with him" - Rafael Nadal jokingly reveals how baby son spoiled his post-retirement plans

Rafael Nadal recently joked about how his baby son has spoiled his post-retirement plans. The Spanish legend also got honest about how having children was his dream and the impact of the beloved baby Rafa on his life.

Nadal bid tennis adieu in 2024 at the Davis Cup Finals, breaking the hearts of tennis fans all over the world. His illustrious career was then celebrated at the 2025 French Open, a tournament he has won 14 times, in an emotional ceremony honoring his unparalleled legacy at Roland Garros. However, in all these moments, he had a special supporter cheering him on, one who hadn't witnessed much of the 22-time Grand Slam champion's career.

On October 8, 2022, the Spaniard and his wife, Maria, welcomed their son. Adorably called baby Rafa by the tennis world, he became famous thanks to his adorable appearances in his father's player box.

Now a retired athlete, the 39-year-old was asked if fatherhood had changed his way of facing life in a video for his food supplement brand, NDL Pro-Health's YouTube channel, to which he responded that it was his dream to have children.

"No, I don't think my way of facing life changed because I have always been a person who has loved children, and I knew that this was my dream," Nadal said. (4:45 onwards)

Continuing his thoughts, he mentioned how baby Rafa did change the way he lived his life and also hilariously added how he spoiled the Spaniard's post-retirement plans to play golf 4-5 days a week. It is worth noting that the former World No. 1 is a huge golf aficionado.

"But what has changed a bit is my way of living. After all, you have a different kind of responsibility."

"I thought after finishing my career, I'd play golf 4 or 5 times a week. Eventually, because of work and because I want to be at home with him, I end up playing two hours of golf and playing with him," he added.

Baby Rafa has been a big topic of discussion in the tennis fraternity, and the Spaniard has also discussed whether he possesses a desire to have his son follow in his footsteps.

Rafael Nadal opens up about his son pursuing a career in tennis

French Open Tennis Tournament. Roland-Garros 2025. - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of his highly celebrated French Open ceremony, Rafael Nadal was asked if he wants his son to pursue tennis during a press conference, to which he said:

"If my son lives the tennis career the way that I lived, of course, yes."

Continuing his thoughts, he explained that he doesn't want his son to feel that he lost a part of his life chasing the goal to be a professional.

"Because as you mentioned about sacrifices, about all the things that you lost to become professional, but I never had that feeling that I did a lot of sacrifices. I never had the feeling that I lost a part of my life to become professional," the Spaniard added.

It is worth noting that Rafael Nadal's son has already started showing an interest in tennis and has been spotted with an adorable little racket on many occasions.

