"Idemoooooooo" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena gushes over Serb's Cincinnati Open triumph

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena took to social media to express her happiness over the Serb's triumph at the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Sunday, August 20.

Djokovic overcame his new rival Carlos Alcaraz in a three-set marathon battle at the Linder Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio, to lift his 39th ATP Masters 1000 title and 95th overall.

The Serb was put under pressure right from the word go by Alcaraz on a scorching day in Mason as the latter broke him twice (one break back) to take the opening set. But Djokovic fought back brilliantly in the following set, taking advantage of a slew of errors from the Spaniard and saving a championship point in the process.

In the decider, the 23-time Grand Slam champion went all out to avenge his Wimbledon loss, but Alcaraz dug deep and saved a total of 12 break points to delay Djokovic's victory.

However, the 20-year-old's effort was not enough to stop the Serb, who eventually won the clash 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to become the oldest tennis player to win the Cincinnati Open title at 36 years old. The record was previously held by Australia's Ken Rosewall, now 88 years old, who won the tournament when he was 35.

In his victory speech on Sunday, Djokovic thanked his family for the constant support from home. He said:

"I miss all the family you know... Sometimes we take for granted all this trips and journeys that we have away from home. Sometimes it's a couple of months away from the dear ones."

"Of course there are tougher things in life and people there are experiencing much more difficult things than we do but I think it's worth acknowledging the emotional support and connection we have with our dear ones and I just wish to give them one big hug from here. Thank you very much for supporting me."

His wife Jelena later went online to celebrate her husband's victory and posted a picture of him holding the Cincinnati Open trophy.

"Idemoooooooo breeeeee," the post's caption read in Serbian.

Jelena's story on Instagram.

"I don't know how you guys get along with me" - Novak Djokovic thanks his team after winning Cincinnati Open

Jelena (L) and Goran Ivanisevic: Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic also appreciated his team members for their constant efforts and support during the presentation ceremony. He is currently coached by former Croatian tennis player Goran Ivanisevic.

"I want to thank my team for going through highs and lows with me again and again. Yeah, I don't know sometimes how you guys do it... how you get along with me but thank you."

"Thank you for sticking there and staying in the difficult moment of my career but also today. It has been a rollercoaster. Definitely one of the toughest, most exciting matches I was ever part of in any tournament," the 36-year-old spoke.

He further spoke about his contest with Alcaraz and said:

"It did feel like a Grand Slam final, even more than that to be honest you know. Every match that we play against each other goes the distance so I'm hoping we can play in some weeks time in New York (US Open)... that will be nice."

