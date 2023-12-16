Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou is of the opinion that Emma Raducanu should find stability in her tennis with a long-term coach, instead of constantly shuffling between coaches for short periods of time.

Raducanu's turnover rate in coaches is something the tennis world has disapproved of for a while now, with the Brit changing between six coaches in the last two years, even the coach who led her to her maiden Grand Slam title at the 2021 US Open.

Speaking to Eurosport, Mourtaoglou echoed a similar sentiment, stating that it was important for a player to have stability in their team, which he did not believe could happen without a long coaching partnership.

The Frenchman, in fact, emphasized that if he were Raducanu's father, he would advise her against changing coaches so often, seeing as the WTA Tour was a chaotic enough place as it was.

“If [Emma Raducanu] was my daughter, I wouldn't advise to do that, because you need stability to build something, whatever it is. And even more in tennis, I think it's very important to have a project for your tennis and to follow day after day, the road to achieve what your project, your tennis project is."

“So whenever there are changes in terms of coaches, there are the project changes. So you cannot build something. And also you need stability. The tour is the most unstable thing on the planet. Everything changes every week. It's pretty tough emotionally to handle all those changes," Patrick Mouratoglou said.

Patrick Mouratoglou hoped the 21-year-old could find someone she trusts soon so that she can keep them long enough as a coach to achieve something, also emphasizing that there was no question about a dearth of talent in her.

Mouratoglou, in fact, believes that the inconsistency in Raducanu's results and her injury-riddled time on the tour in recent times are a direct result of the instability created in her team due to the constant changing of coaches.

"So if you have changes also with your team, then it's too much. So I wish for her that she finds someone that she trusts enough to be able to keep the team for long enough to achieve something, because the potential we know she has, she's proven it by winning a Grand Slam," Mouratoglou said.

"But since this happened, nothing has been consistent. I think the results and the injuries are the consequence of this instability that she has had within her team,” he added.

"One of the keys to success is to have one voice that you believe in" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Emma Raducanu's coaching setup

Patrick Mouratoglou further highlighted the need to have one clear voice in the team, which he reckons is one of the main keys to success. Without that, Mouratoglou was afraid that Emma Raducanu might become a player who goes "zigzag" all the time instead of going from strength to strength, as she should.

"At the end, you don't know what to do. You have different voices. I believe, this is my opinion, but I believe that one of the keys to success is to have one voice that you believe in, one project and to go straight from A to B."

“Otherwise, you're going zigzag all the time and you, again, the more voices, the more ideas, the more lost you are as a player. It's very complex. It's very difficult to be a tennis player and you need clarity. That's the most important thing. And when there are many voices, there is no clarity at all,” Mouratoglou said.

After missing most of the 2023 season due to injuries in her wrists and ankle, Emma Raducanu will be in action next year, starting at the ASB Classic in Auckland.