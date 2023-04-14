Novak Djokovic's decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has been called out by Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal, who said that the number of deaths worldwide would have been much higher if everyone thought like the Serb.

Shortly after Djokovic was deported from Australia in January last year due to his unvaccinated status, he cited the "freedom to choose what you put in your body" and declared that he would likely never get the jab. The 35-year-old made it crystal clear that he was willing to miss out on the biggest of tournaments and titles instead of getting vaccinated.

This was followed by a strong division among fans and experts, with half of them supporting the player and the other half disagreeing with his decision. In a recent interview with the Spanish newspaper El Espanol, Toni launched a fresh attack on the 10-time Australian Open champion.

"If everyone had done the same thing as Djokovic regarding vaccination, there would have been 10 times more deaths," the 62-year-old said.

After failing to participate in the 2022 Australian Open, the World No. 1 was forced to withdraw from the Sunshine Double since the US had imposed strict protocols as well. At the time, numerous countries required foreign travelers to produce proof of vaccination to enter.

The Serb found himself out of the Canadian Open and the Cincinnati Masters before pulling out of the 2022 US Open in August last year. While Australia lifted emergency restrictions, allowing the legendary player to return and clinch his 22nd Grand Slam title earlier this year, the US continues to follow strict rules.

This led to Djokovic once again sitting out the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Miami Open this year. On January 30, 2023, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced that the COVID-19 restrictions in the country will end on May 11, 2023. This will allow the tennis icon to return to the two Masters tournaments and the US Open this year.

Toni Nadal's earlier advice to Novak Djokovic on COVID-19 vaccination

Novak Djokovic applied for an exemption to defend his title at the 2022 Australian Open before he was deported from the country. At the time, Toni Nadal threw some numbers at the Serb to persuade him to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There are almost six million people who have lost their lives due to this damn virus and many other millions who have received the vaccine," Toni wrote in his El Pais column. "I want to think that Novak is no stranger to all this and that he will clear up the doubts as a sign of human sensitivity and understanding."

Djokovic, meanwhile, crashed out of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti defeated him 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 in the third round on Thursday (April 13).

