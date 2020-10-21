If I break the record for most weeks at No. 1, I will dedicate it to my mother & wife: Novak Djokovic

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has declared that if he were to break Roger Federer's record for most weeks at World No. 1, he would dedicate the achievement to his wife and mother.

As of now, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer has spent the most weeks at the top of the ATP world rankings at 310 weeks. The Swiss is closely followed by Novak Djokovic, who is now in his 291st week as World No. 1.

If the Serb can remain No. 1 till 8th March 2021, he will break Federer's record.

"I can break the record for March 8. If that happens, I will dedicate it to my mother and wife," Djokovic told Kurir. "I'm not sure yet that I will break the record because it depends on both Nadal and Thiem and how it will go by the end of the year, as well as on the next Australian Open, but I am in a very good position."

Novak Djokovic has entered Vienna in a bid to secure the year-end World No. 1 ranking

Novak Djokovic, who won the Paris Masters last year, has decided to skip the event this season

The 17-time Grand Slam winner is also attempting to tie Pete Sampras' record of ending the year as World No. 1 on six occasions. To that end, Novak Djokovic has decided to play the ATP Erste Bank Open in Vienna next week and skip the Paris Masters event.

CONFIRMED: @DjokerNole will play at the Erste Bank Open 2020!

🎾 7 Top 10 Players

🎾 Cut-Off: 27#erstebankopen

(Photo: Paul Zimmer) pic.twitter.com/zulZJK489O — Erste Bank Open (@ErsteBankOpen) October 12, 2020

In the new ranking system that's been implemented for the pandemic-affected season, Djokovic will not lose any points for skipping the Paris Masters (which he won last year). Players are now allowed to retain the better of their result at any event from the previous year or this season as part of their points tally.

If Djokovic were to enter the Paris Masters and go on to win the event, he would still have not gained any further ranking points.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic's main rival for the World No. 1 spot, Rafael Nadal, has decided not to play in Vienna and instead has entered the Paris Masters event. It is likely that he will also play the Nitto ATP Finals in London, although there has been no official announcement yet.

Novak Djokovic currently has a lead of 1,890 points over Nadal in the rankings. Djokovic can gain 500 ranking points by winning Vienna, while Nadal can gain 640 ranking points by winning the Paris Masters - where he exited in the semifinals last year.

"It is in my favor. I now have almost 2,000 points more than Nadal, and that is a huge advantage, and I will try to use these opportunities," Djokovic said.

Rafael Nadal has an outside chance of ending the season as World No. 1

As per tennis journalist Jose Morgado, Novak Djokovic will finish the year as World No. 1 unless Nadal wins the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals in London and Djokovic loses before the semifinals in Vienna as well as all his matches in London.