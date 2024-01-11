Tennis fans have shared their feelings about the 2024 Australian Open draw featuring Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner.

The first Major of the season is right around the corner, with the main draw matches set to be held from January 14-28. Meanwhile, the qualifying rounds are already underway. Several tennis players are hoping to stage a successful comeback at the event, whereas a few others are looking to chase records and etch their names in the history books.

The Australian Open has now released its men’s and women’s draw ahead of the highly-anticipated event. Novak Djokovic, the top seed, has drawn World No. 4 Jannik Sinner in his half. The duo, who moulded a riveting rivalry during the tail-end of 2023, are set for a potential semifinal clash. Also featuring in the top half of the draw (and in Sinner’s quarter) is World No. 5 Andrey Rublev, who will bid for his maiden Grand Slam semifinal after nine failed quarterfinal attempts.

Other notable opponents the Serb could potentially face on his path to the final are Andy Murray/Gael Monfils (third round), Ben Shelton/Stan Wawrinka (fourth round), Stefanos Tsitsipas/Taylor Fritz (quarterfinal).

Meanwhile, the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Holger Rune, Hubert Hurkacz, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul feature in second seed Carlos Alcaraz’s half of the draw.

Tennis fans will also be treated to a few blockbuster opening-round clashes. 2023 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas has drawn former Wimbledon finalist and Australian Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini in the first round. Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will lock horns with Borna Coric. Alex de Minaur will face Milos Raonic and Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against Yoshito Nishioka and Dominic Thiem, respectively.

Tennis fans on X(formerly Twitter) voiced their feelings about the draw following its release on Thursday, January 11. Many lamented that their favorite players were drawn in the World No. 1’s half.

“If I had a nickel for every time one of my 2 main favs was in Novak Djokovic’s quarter of a slam I would be a fucking billionaire jesus christ,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Some were unhappy about Berrettini and Tsitsipas’ upcoming opener.

“WHY? If Stef progresses, he potentially faces Novak Djokovic in the QF. WHY?” one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Several others called Djokovic “lucky” for allegedly escaping tough draws constantly.

“Big Novak fan but holy sh*t what a luck. It’s a war in the bottom half,” one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What's at stake for Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic is the Australian Open defending champion

Novak Djokovic is the Australian Open’s most successful champion. He has won the tournament a staggering ten times, with his latest win coming last year. The Serb additionally holds a splendid win-loss record of 89-8 at Melbourne Park and has a 100% record in the semifinals and finals he has played.

At the 2024 edition of the tournament, Djokovic will not only bid for a record-extending 11th title, but also look to establish himself as the sole Grand Slam leader by clinching his 25th Major. The 36-year-old is currently the Open Era record-holder but is tied with Margaret Court, who has similarly won 24 Majors, albeit not all in the Open Era.

Additionally, he will look to extend his dominance as the World No. 1. While the Serb currently holds a 2200-point lead over World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, he will be defending 2000 points at the event. The Spaniard, meanwhile, will have nothing to lose, given his no-show at the 2023 event.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis