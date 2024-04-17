Serena Williams' childhood coach, Rick Macci, has discussed the possibility of coaching Novak Djokovic and outlined the challenges standing in the way of such a partnership.

Djokovic recently parted ways with longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic after a successful five-year partnership. Amid the rampant speculation about Ivanisevic's replacement, the Serb enlisted the expertise of his compatriot Nenad Zimonjic, who made his first appearance in the 24-time Grand Slam champion's box at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Rick Macci shared his thoughts on potentially being asked to take up the role, stating that if Novak Djokovic had reached out to him, they would have required a "long talk" about the Serb's expectations.

Macci also asserted that he preferred to be involved in laying the foundations of a player instead of joining later on, pointing out that Djokovic was unlikely to make any significant changes to his game at this stage of his career.

"Well, first of, if he would have approached me, we would have had to have a long talk because I have to know exactly what he wanted from a coach. I don't travel," he said.

"I've always said I'd rather build the box than sit in the box. It's more strategic. It's more motivation. Technically or biomechanically, he is not gonna change anything," he added.

Nevertheless, Macci emphasized that he would have been open to joining the World No. 1's coaching team if asked, but shared that he wouldn't be able to travel with the Serb for every tournament due to his other professional commitments.

"If he would've asked me, I definitely would have been involved. But, I couldn't travel. Maybe, I could've went to a Grand Slam, but at the end of the day, I run a business, I teach 50 hours a week to many people on the pro tour, kids, adults, and I just do what I do," he said.

"Novak Djokovic is on third base, he is heading towards home; I don't think a coach can make that much difference" - Rick Macci

Novak Djokovic

Rick Macci went on to say that, at this stage of Novak Djokovic's career, a coach's role would mainly revolve around providing motivation and strategy rather than making any drastic changes, citing the example of Serena Williams switching coaches after winning 12 Grand Slam titles.

"But, right now, I don't think a coach can make that much difference. It's even, you know, when Serena [Williams] already had 12 Grand Slams in her pockets and she start being coached. I think it can help you motivation wise and strategy. But, listen, he is on third base, he is heading towards home, I don't think a coach can make that much difference," Macci said.

However, he conceded that a coach could still offer valuable guidance that would come in handy during key moments in matches. Macci acknowledged Djokovic's new partnership with Nenad Zimonjic but maintained that the Serb was ultimately in charge of himself.

Furthermore, he expressed his belief that if the 24-time Grand Slam champion remained healthy, he could add several more Major titles to his already impressive tally.

"But, if it's a subtle little thing, how they say it, why they say it and can get you to do something because it comes down to key moments, especially in men's tennis," he said.

"He knew the guy he selected. Obviously, they go way back in time and at the end of the day, he is the one out there pulling a trigger. So, it really comes down to him and if he stays healthy, I think he can win a handful of more Grand Slams," he added.

