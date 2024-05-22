"If only Novak Djokovic was born west of the Greenwich Meridian, he'd be the GOAT in everyone's eyes"- Fans send their wishes to Serb on 37th birthday

Novak Djokovic is celebrating his 37th birthday on May 22. The Serbian tennis icon is participating in the second round of the Geneva Open on his birthday. Fans took to social media to wish the 24-time Grand Slam winner a happy birthday.

Djokovic has inspired a generation of people with his extraordinary tennis and his great personality. He has millions of fans across the globe.

He is the most accomplished singles tennis player with 24 Grand Slam titles to his name. Djokovic has been at the top of the ATP tree for a record total of 426 weeks and continues to be the World No. 1. At the age of 37, he is now the oldest ATP World No. 1 ever.

The Serb received a lot of love from his fans as they took to their X accounts to wish him.

"Happy birthday to the GOAT, the legend that is Novak Djokovic. Keep inspiring us on and off the court. Never change who you are," one fan wrote.

Another fan wrote: "The only player in tennis history to be ranked #1 at 37 years old... The man with the biggest records... The greatest of all time... Happy Birthday, Novak Djokovic!"

A third fan wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one and only [GOAT] Novak Djokovic! I wish you all the best in the world! There's nothing left to say except you are an amazing person, best player that ever played the game and a forever inspiration to me and to the whole world. May God bless you!"

"Happy 37th birthday to a man who’s extraordinary & deeply inspiring, who makes the world a better place, who’s a role model, who’s the greatest [Tennis] player of all time," a fourth fan wrote.

Another fan wrote: "Happy birthday Novak #Djokovic! The joy you have brought so many people with your beautiful tennis, incredible toughness, and, best of all, unmatched combination of integrity, generosity, and good humor--just amazing. We love you, champ!"

One fan claimed Djokovic would be the best player in everyone's eyes if he was born on the west of Greenwich Meridian.

"If only he was born West of the Greenwich meridian , he would be the🐐 in everyone's eyes. The always point to the absence of an Olympic gold to find a reason. But so did a lot of players," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena posted a heartwarming message on his 37th birthday

Jelena and Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena took to her Instagram to share a romantic video with a heartfelt caption. She expressed her love for the father of their two children and wished him a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday amore... Happy birthday to the silly, goofy, tireless daddy with a heart as big as the universe:heart: it's not that you're ours but you really are the best. WE LOVE YOU," she captioned her Instagram Reel.

Currently, Djokovic will feature in the Geneva Open this week and then move on to defend his title at the French Open.

