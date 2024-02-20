"If Novak Djokovic would do that, he would look like he went to prison" - Carlos Alcaraz getting tattoos to honor his Grand Slam victories amuses fans

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz commemorating his Grand Slam triumphs with new tattoos has amused tennis fans around the globe.

Alcaraz has three tattoos that we're aware of. Following his victory at the 2022 Miami Masters, he had 'CCC' tattooed on his left wrist. These three 'C's represent Head (cabeza), Heart (corazón) and B*lls (cojones) in Spanish, serving as a tribute to his grandfather.

The Spaniard's second tattoo features the date '11.09.22' near his right elbow, which marks his first-ever Grand Slam title win at the US Open where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final.

Alcaraz's latest tattoo was revealed recently, which resembles a strawberry with the number '16.07.23' etched above it. Positioned near the peroneus brevis muscle on his left leg, it's believed to honor his second Major triumph at Wimbledon.

Tennis fans have now flooded X (formerly Twitter) with amusement over Carlos Alcaraz's decision to get inked in honor of his Slam victories. One user jokingly remarked that if Novak Djokovic followed suit, he might end up looking like he just got out of prison.

"If Djoc would do that, he would look like he went to prison," the user wrote.

Another commented:

"What happens if he reaches Djoker's 24 slams?"

One account pointed out that Alcaraz seems to be taking inspiration from Wimbledon 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova, who is known to be a fan of tattoos herself.

"Ok wannabe Marketa settle down," the user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz failed to defend his Argentina Open title

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz's start to 2024 hasn't been smooth sailing. Despite being one of the favorites to lift the title at the Australian Open, he experienced a disappointing quarterfinal exit at the hands of Alexander Zverev.

The Spaniard was unable to defend his title at the Argentina Open as well, with his run being cut short after a shock defeat to Chile's Nicolas Jarry in the semifinals with a score of 6-7(2), 3-6.

Following his defeat in Buenos Aires, Alcaraz openly criticized himself in front of the media, saying that it was a "shame" that he hadn't learned anything from his 2023 campaign. The 20-year-old hasn't secured a tournament victory since his Wimbledon triumph last year.

"It's a shame to see that I haven't improved some things in my concentration since 2023. There's no other way, it's something pending, and my level of play is based on the level of attitude and energy I'm in," he said (via the ATP Tour's official website).

Alcaraz will now look forward to having a great campaign in the Rio Open, an ATP 500 tournament. He will go up against Brazil's Thiago Monteiro in the first round on Wednesday, February 21.

