"If you want a better future, you can shape it" - Novak Djokovic sends message to his young fans

World No.1 Novak Djokovic recently sent a message to the budding youth all across the world.

Djokovic won the 2023 US Open title last week, defeating Daniil Medvedev in a convincing fashion. With his victory, he equaled Margaret Court's record of 24 Major titles and surpassed Serena Williams' (23) record.

The tennis world's respect and admiration for the 36-year-old has only grown ever since. In that context, he probably found it fitting to use his influence and share a message with his young fans on Saturday (September 16).

In what was an incredible gesture, Novak Djokovic's racquet sponsor Head posted a photo on Instagram that contained a write-up from the Belgrade native.

The content of the picture implored every youngster to live in the present and take steps to build their future. The 24-time Major winner's autograph was present at the bottom of the image.

"Be in the present. Forget about the past, it's gone. Your future is going to happen whatever you do. But if you want a better future, you can shape it. Take the means in your hands, believe it, create it. Thank you," the message read.

Novak Djokovic has had a phenomenal 2023 season

Novak Djokovic poses with the 2023 Australian Open title

Novak Djokovic has put up a stunning ATP tour season in 2023. He started his year in emphatic fashion, reigning supreme at the 2023 Australian Open and the 250-level tournament in Adelaide.

The Serb then overcame a tough European clay season by winning the French Open in June, adding a third title in Paris to his haul of big titles. He could have also won his third consecutive Major title of the year at Wimbledon the following month but was denied by Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match in a titanic five-set battle.

The 36-year-old recovered from the defeat well, though, getting his revenge on his young Spanish rival in a top-quality final at the 2023 Cincinnati Open. The ATP Masters 1000 triumph helped him gain a good rhythm for the 2023 US Open, where he dropped only two sets en route to his 24th Major title.

The Serb was again in his element at this week's Davis Cup Finals group stage matches. He helped Serbia win their tie over Spain by beating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in straight sets, allowing them to advance to the knockout stage - which will be held in Malaga, Spain, in November.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis