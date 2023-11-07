Iga Swiatek earns ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn's support as Pole reclaims World No. 1 with WTA Finals victory

Iga Swiatek earned support in the form of a congratulatory note from ski racing champion Lindsey Vonn following her 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Pegula to clinch the title of the prestigious WTA Finals in Cancun on Tuesday, November 7. The win also reinstated the Pole as World No. 1.

Though not a skier herself, the 22-year-old enjoys a good friendship with Vonn. She had previously spoken about being inspired by the three-time Olympic medalist and the kinship that she felt with women athletes from the sport.

Vonn took to Twitter to congratulate Swiatek. She re-posted a picture of the World No. 1 from the US Open Tennis and wrote:

"Yessssss!!!!! Go @iga_swiatek go!!!!!!"

The four-time World Cup champion remains connected to the tennis world as a fan and often expresses her support for players. She most recently weighed in on the GOAT debate and hailed all players of the Big 3 as greats of the sport.

Iga Swiatek breaks Serena Williams' record of least number of games dropped in WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek lifted the WTA Finals trophy in grand style with a landslide 6-1, 6-0 victory over Jessica Pegula.

The Pole, who was reeling from a fourth-round loss at the US Open and a step down from the top spot in rankings a few months earlier, was back in form at the event. She lost just 20 games across five matches, the fewest games lost since the round-robin format was reintroduced in 2003.

In doing so, she topped Serena Williams' record of dropping only 32 games at the event back in 2012.

Swiatek did not drop a single set at the event and outshone the likes of US Open champion Coco Gauff and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka.

As per an article on the WTA website, the reigning French Open champion spoke of her mentality during the match and keeping the pressure at bay.

"I learned my lesson and this time I didn't want [the No.1 ranking] to have an impact on me," Swiatek said. "It did a little bit -- it's hard not to think about stuff like that - but actually, when I went on court, I knew that I had to focus on different things."

"And actually, the conditions here that were kind of tricky, also helped me to just focus on my footwork, my shots, and that just kept me busy from thinking about all of that."

This is Iga Swiatek's maiden WTA Finals win.