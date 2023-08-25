Iga Swiatek follows Idol Rafael Nadal in becoming global ambassador of Infosys

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek has joined her idol Rafael Nadal by joining forces with Infosys as a global ambassador. The announcement comes just a day after the Spaniard’s, making it clear that the tech giant is firmly invested in the sport of tennis.

Iga Swiatek is currently readying to defend her title at the final Major of the season, the US Open, in New York. Following a disappointing last few weeks by her own lofty standards, Swiatek has the vital task of forgetting and refocusing on what lies ahead.

After winning the title in her home event, the Warsaw Open, Iga Swiatek fell in the semifinals at two consecutive events -- at the Canadian Open in Montreal to Jessica Pegula and then at the Cincinnati Open to Coco Gauff. While this certainly was a blow to the Pole, she will be amongst the heavy favorites at Flushing Meadows alongside Aryna Sabalenka this fortnight.

With the buzz very much high around her ahead of the Major, it comes as no surprise to see Infosys and Swiatek make the announcement of their collaboration now.

The US Open is a spectacle unlike any other in tennis and brands are well aware of striking up and revealing partnerships with the best of players around this time of the year. Just a week back, Swiatek had also announced her partnership with Visa.

Similar to Nadal, Iga Swiatek will also be collaborating with Infosys to come up with an AI-powered tool that will enable the Pole and her team to better analyze her matches, during and after, while also providing the team with all the historical data they might require when preparing for any match.

Swiatek, in the announcement video, mentioned how she hopes to improve as a player with this new partnership.

“Hi guys it’s Iga here and I am super super excited to announce that I ll be joining Infosys’ team. It’s a company that, as you know, is already in tennis and giving us great feedback, stats and analysis. So I think for me it’s a great step forward that I’ll be using AI to improve my game and to make myself a better player."

"For sure it’s gonna be useful for me and my team, so yeah, I’m just happy that I can tell you guys about it, and I’m pretty sure it’s gonna be a great path forward and a great way for me to also be a better player. So I am really excited! And see you guys there!” she said.

A tricky draw awaits Iga Swiatek at US Open

Iga Swiatek is all set to start her campaign of defending her title at the 2023 US Open.

Her first big test will come in the quarterfinals, where she could potentially meet the very player who ousted her in Cincinnati -- Coco Gauff. The American had never once won against Iga Swiatek until last week and so will come into this clash brimming with confidence after such a major breakthrough. Add to that the support of the crowd for their homegrown talent, and the Polish ace is facing a tough match up.

Another major threat in the form of Elena Rybakina is also in the same half of the draw. While Rybakina has been wavering since her French Open disappointment, she remains a hurdle to the World No. 1. Moreover, Iga Swiatek might also have to once again dispatch Karolina Muchova, who is in superb form this year.

All in all, Iga Swiatek has quite a task on her hands if she is to win her second consecutive US Open title in a couple of weeks’ time.