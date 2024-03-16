Iga Swiatek matches Steffi Graf's incredible Indian Wells record as she eyes 2nd tournament win

Iga Swiatek is now tied with Steffi Graf for the highest win rate at Indian Wells with her win over Marta Kostyuk in the semifinals.

Swiatek defeated Kostyuk in the semifinal 6-2, 6-1 to set up an encounter with Maria Sakkari in the final. The Pole is chasing a second title in the tennis paradise, having previously won the title in 2022.

This year's final is a 2022 rematch, as in 2022, Swiatek defeated Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 to clinch her first title in the desert. Swiatek and Sakkari both have reached three consecutive semifinals here.

Ahead of her final, the Pole has registered yet another impressive record. She is now tied with German legend Steffi Graf with the highest win rate of 89.5% in women's singles at the Indian Wells (Min 15 matches).

Swiatek has won 17 matches while has lost two at the Indian Wells. Her losses came at the 2021 Indian Wells 4R and 2023 Indian Wells Open SF.

The World No. 1 has never lost a match at the WTA 1000 tournament when she won the first set, accumulating 68 wins and zero losses after winning the first set.

Iga Swiatek's WTA 1000 record

Iga Swiatek won the 2024 Qatar Open

Iga Swiatek has reached 10 WTA 1000 finals including two in 2024 and has won seven titles(the final at 2024 Indian Wells is yet to happen).

At the Qatar Open, she won back-to-back titles, in 2022 and 2024 (2023 Qatar Open was not WTA 1000). The Pole hasn't had the same level of success at the Dubai Open, where she has not won a title yet. She reached the final in 2023 and the semifinal in 2024.

At the Indian Wells Open, the World No. 1 clinched the trophy once in 2022, and eyes a second title in 2024. In 2022, Swiatek completed the Sunshine Double when she won the Miami Open title as well.

The Pole has not won at the Madrid Open, reaching the final in 2023 but losing to Aryna Sabalenka. At the Italian Open, she won back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

The World No. 1 is yet to pick up a title at the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, having reached the semifinals in 2023 at both tournaments.

At the China Open, she won the title in 2023. While at the Wuhan Open, the Pole has never contested (the Wuhan Open has not been organized since 2020).

