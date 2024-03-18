Iga Swiatek relishes pizza after lifting Indian Wells 2024 title, gives deja-vu from Miami Open 2022 celebration

Iga Swiatek shared a moment of her eating a slice of pizza to celebrate lifting the 2024 Indian Wells Open after defeating Maria Sakkari.

At the 2024 Indian Wells Open, Swiatek defeated Danielle Collins, Linda Noskova, and Yulia Putintseva in the second, third, and fourth rounds respectively before reaching the final stages of the tournament, having received a bye in the first round.

The World No. 1 then reached the semifinals as Caroline Wozniacki retired mid-match. In the semifinal, the Pole made easy work of Marta Kostyuk to reach the final. The World No. 1 defeated Sakkari 6-4, 6-0 in the ultimate clash to clinch the title.

Swiatek's match against Sakkari in the final was a rematch of the 2022 Indian Wells final and the Pole emerged victorious on both occasions.

After the victory, Swiatek took to Instagram to share a snippet of herself indulging in a slice of pizza to celebrate her second title at Tennis Paradise.

Source- Iga Swiatek's Instagram handle

This isn't the first time that the World No. 1 celebrated a victory with pizza. She also had a celebratory pie after lifting the 2022 Miami Open title and securing the Sunshine Double.

Expand Tweet

During her post-final press conference at Indian Wells, Swiatek mentioned that she had been putting in a lot of work after her early exit at the 2024 Australian Open.

"But right now I just feel I've done really good work. Maybe because of that, I just know that it hasn't been easy after Australia, and I've been working hard to play well and to handle everything mentally well. So I'm just proud of myself maybe because of that," Iga Swiatek said.

Iga Swiatek maintains a strong hold on the World No. 1 ranking

Iga Swiatek poses with the Chris Evert WTA World No.1 trophy

Iga Swiatek continues to maintain a strong lead at the World No. 1 ranking with 10715 points, 2520 points ahead of the World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

At the upcoming Miami Open, Swiatek has no points to defend as she skipped the tournament last year. If she manages to win the tournament, the Pole would maintain an even stronger hold on the top spot.

The Pole rose to the top of the WTA ranking in April 2022, when Ashleigh Barty retired from tennis.

Swiatek revealed her reaction upon hearing the news about Barty's retirement in an article for Player's Tribune. She mentioned that her psychologist Daria was the one who broke the news to her.

"I didn’t understand at first. I was like, 'What? How is that possible??' And then I started crying. I was sobbing. I couldn’t stop crying. Honestly, it didn’t really have that much to do with potentially moving up in the ranking. It might sound strange, but I was so confused and shocked that Ash was 25, and she was retiring," Swiatek wrote.