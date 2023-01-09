Tennis legend John McEnroe recently claimed that World No. 1 Iga Swiatek's athleticism reminds him of Novak Djokovic.

Swiatek rose to fame after winning the 2020 French Open but kept a relatively low profile the following season. However, 2022 was definitely Swiatek's year as she added two more major titles to her trophy cabinet. She also topped the WTA rankings for the first time in April and amassed a 37-match winning streak on her way to eight titles last year. She was also named the WTA Player of the Year.

In light of this, McEnroe told Eurosport that the Pole is by far the best player at the moment. He stated that her slide into the corners of the tennis courts reminds him of 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic.

"I think right now she’s by far and away the best player, she’s a fantastic athlete, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a young woman get slide into the corners, it reminds me of Novak quite a bit," McEnroe said.

The American went on to claim that Swiatek is the favorite in every tournament she enters. He claimed that he would be surprised if she didn't win a couple more French Open titles.

"So I would be surprised if she didn’t win a couple more French Opens at least, and she’s learned to play on hard courts so there’s no question that she’s the favourite in every tournament she plays," McEnroe said.

However, John McEnroe advised the World No. 1 to be careful with her schedule. He stated that he does not think Iga Swiatek will again go on a 37-match winning streak in the future since players will be targeting her more.

"She’s got to be careful with her schedule, I don’t think she’ll go on 37-match winning streaks as much because now obviously people are going to be gunning for her more, but I’ll be very surprised if she doesn’t win a bunch more majors," he said.

Iga Swiatek withdraws from the Adelaide International 2 2023

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2022 BNP Paribas Open.

Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the Adelaide International 2, which begins on January 10 and runs until January 15. This is due to a shoulder injury she sustained during a busy schedule at the 2023 United Cup.

The news came after the three-time Grand Slam champion was defeated 6-2, 6-2 by American Jessica Pegula. She lost in the inaugural mixed-gender teams competition in Sydney on Friday (January 6) and was in tears on Poland's sidelines after the match.

