Iga Swiatek's Stuttgart QF opponent Jelena Ostapenko reveals her game plan to extend unbeaten record against Pole

Jelena Ostapenko has shared her thoughts on squaring off against Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Ostapenko also shed light on her strategy for the highly anticipated clash.

Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 event after claiming a 6-2, 6-2 win over Jana Fett in her opening match. Ostapenko then set up a blockbuster meeting with the World No. 2 by beating Emma Navarro 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 in a hard-fought two-hour and 18-minute battle.

The impending quarterfinal matchup between the duo has become a cause of concern for Iga Swiatek's fans, since Jelena Ostapenko enjoys a perfect 5-0 winning record against the Pole. Their most recent encounter took place in the 2025 Qatar Open semifinals, where the Latvian secured a 6-3, 6-1 victory.

During her post-match press conference, Ostapenko disclosed that her game plan for the quarterfinals was to be aggressive and stick to her natural playing style. The Latvian also emphasized that she was always ready to battle formidable players like Swiatek as she looked to extend her unbeaten record against the World No. 2.

"I just have to do what I have to do: Stay aggressive and playing my game. I'm always ready for a battle against great players. I mean, she's a great player. Yeah, I think I just need to focus more on what I have to do," Ostapenko said.

Despite her dominance, Jelena Ostapenka may face a tough test against Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart, given the Pole's tactical preparation for the clash. Swiatek and her coach, Wim Fissette, were spotted in the audience during Ostapenko's win over Emma Navarro, presumably to develop the best strategy for the quarterfinals after analyzing her game.

"It's a very tough draw... Every match is a tough match" - Jelena Ostapenko ahead of Stuttgart QF against Iga Swiatek

Jelena Ostapenko and Iga Swiatek - Source: Getty

In the same press conference, Jelena Ostapenko opened up about the challenge of being unseeded at the 2025 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. The 27-year-old asserted that every match was difficult ahead of her quarterfinal clash against Iga Swiatek.

"You know, here it's a very tough draw in these smaller tournaments, because if you're not like 12, 15, you're not seeded already. So every match is a tough match. It's not really about being seeded. It's just to play and fight and be ready for every single match," Ostapenko said.

The winner of the match between Ostapenko and Swiatek will lock horns with Jessica Pegula or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semifinals of the WTA 500 event, followed by a potential meeting with Coco Gauff or Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

After their respective campaigns in Stuttgart, both Iga Swiatek and Jelena Ostapenko will be in action at the Madrid Open. The WTA 1000 tournament is set to kick off on April 21.

