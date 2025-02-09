“Imagine if it was Novak Djokovic”;“Man sells soul for cash” - Fans react as Rafael Nadal reportedly sells stake in academy for $100 million profit

Fans reacted to Rafael Nadal reportedly selling some portion of his ownership stake in his tennis academy for a staggering $100 million profit. The Spaniard sold 44.9% of the Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy in Manacor to an investment group known as GPF.

Nadal established his tennis academy eight years ago on October 19, 2016 and it has since become a hub for tennis excellence. The academy has coaches such as the former World No.1's uncle, Toni, Carlos Moya, and Nuno Marques among others and players such as Jaume Munar and Casper Ruud among others have trained at the academy.

In addition to this lucrative transaction with GPF, Nadal had also signed a reported $750 million deal to serve as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation in January 2024. Following this agreement, he went on to establish another one of his tennis academies in Saudi Arabia.

However, the recent developments did not sit well with tennis fans. Many took to social media platforms to voice their disapproval and share their opinions on the same.

One fan pointed out that had it been Novak Djokovic or someone less beloved by the public, the backlash would have been far more severe.

“Imagine if it was Novak or someone less beloved. You'd say it tarnish their legacy etc," a fan posted.

Another fan expressed disappointment, suggesting that the 22-time Grand Slam champion had "sold his soul" for financial gain.

“Man sells soul for cash. Ombeliebable, no?" a fan wrote.

“Another reason people should reconsider viewing athletes as role models (not directed at you, just in general)," a fan posted.

“All money is stained whether its saudi or spanish. At the end of the day tennis players are business people who play to make money. Respect them as a player but dont put them on a pedestral worshipping them for moral values," a fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

“I loved Nadal as an athlete and admired the way he conducted himself on court and in public, but the Saudi money will always be such a massive fucking stain," a fan posted.

“But he have morals, no?" a fan wrote.

“Absolute shame to Rafa for making Saudi Arabia respectable," a fan posted.

Rafael Nadal on signing a deal with the tennis federation in Saudi Arabia: “For me, it’s an opportunity to know a different culture”

Rafael Nadal pictured speaking to the press [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last year, while speaking to The National, Rafael Nadal addressed the criticisms surrounding his partnership with Saudi Arabia, stating that he accepts the criticisms of his deal as long as the critics are respectful.

“So I accept the critics, especially I respect the critics who criticise things while respecting other people. When they don’t respect, it’s a different story,” he said (as quoted by Daily Express).

The Spaniard also stated that his primary objective in Saudi Arabia is to promote sports in the country and immerse himself in the rich culture there.

“In some way I don’t care that much if I really achieve the goal that I want to achieve here. In the end it’s to improve the life, promoting sport in this country. For me, it’s an opportunity, first of all, to know a different culture. Second, to promote our sport in a region that is really growing in that regard," he added.

Nadal finished his career with 22 singles Grand Slam titles to his name and he retired from the sport in 2024, after representing Spain at the Davis Cup Finals.

