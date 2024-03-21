Aryna Sabalenka's public statement about her ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's demise has drawn strong reactions from tennis fans.

Koltsov, a former ice hockey player, had been in a relationship with Sabalenka since 2021, but died in Miami at age 42 on March 18. While Sabalenka initially held her tongue and continued her preparations for the Miami Open, she recently broke her silence on the tragedy.

Taking to social media, the World No. 2 disclosed that she and Koltsov were "no longer together" at the time of his death. Despite their separation, the Belarusian said that she's heartbroken over his demise and requested fans to respect her and Koltsov's family's privacy during the "difficult time."

"Konstantin's death is an unthinkable tragedy, and while we were no longer together, my heart is broken. Please respect my privacy and his family's privacy during this difficult time," Aryna Sabalenka posted on her Instagram story.

Tennis fans extended their sympathies to Aryna Sabalenka while lamenting the 25-year-old feeling compelled to put out the statement to quell the rampant speculation on social media.

"Imagine she has to say this... what a sad world," a fan commented.

"I'm sad she had to be forced to speak up. I wish ppl just left her alone," another fan wrote.

One fan commended the Belarusian for her bravery and advocated for respecting her desire for privacy.

"Insanely brave for Aryna to post this rn. Nothing to do but respect her wishes and privacy," the fan posted.

"To see Aryna Sabalenka go through that, it's heartbreaking" - Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki, who advanced to the second round of the Miami Open with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Clara Burel, shared her thoughts on Aryna Sabalenka's ex-boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's death, during her post-match press conference.

The Dane lamented the "terrible situation" and disclosed that she had reached out to Sabalenka and made an offer of support.

"I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. I'm saying that. I'm also tearing up. It's such a terrible situation. It's so hard. I reached out to her, and I told her that I was here if she needed anything," she said.

Wozniacki also shared that it's "heartbreaking" to witness the World No. 2 go through such a devastating ordeal.

"I love Aryna. I think she's such a great person. She's always so happy and out there. To see her go through that, it's heartbreaking. I can't even imagine what she's going through right now. Everyone grieves in a different way," she said.

"She was walking past today. I was giving her her space. I let her know that if she ever needs anything, I'm here, we're here for her," Wozniacki added.

Caroline Wozniacki takes on Anhelina Kalinina in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, squares off against Paula Badosa after receiving a first-round bye.

If Wozniacki and Sabalenka emerge victorious, they will face each other in a blockbuster third-round clash.