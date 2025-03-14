In light of Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy, Pam Shriver urges ITIA to implement one rule

Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov's bewildering situation has sparked numerous discussions and opinions in the tennis fraternity. Recently, former WTA No. 3 Pam Shriver came up with her own take, urging the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) to bring "anti-abuse" under its purview.

Stefano Vukov, the coach behind the majority of successes in Elena Rybakina's WTA Tour-level career, is currently serving an indefinite ban. The suspension came about following the conclusion of a WTA investigation, which found that the Croatian coach had violated the WTA Code of Conduct. This revelation stirred controversy, especially considering her sudden reappointment of Vukov earlier this year, having parted ways with him ahead of last year's US Open.

Later, disturbing details surfaced about Stefano Vukov and Elena Rybakina's relationship, which were suggestive of an abusive romance between the coach and the player. Pam Shriver, currently the coach of Donna Vekic, is among the high-profile names in the tennis world who had first raised concerns about Vukov's behavior with the Kazakh during practices at tournaments and sometimes during matches as well.

Recently, Shriver took to X (formerly Twitter) and called on the ITIA to take significant action to prevent abuse and punish those who are found guilty of perpetrating it in tennis. The 62-year-old opined that this is as important as preventing corruption and doping, which are already under the ITIA's purview.

"I will ask the question again, why isn’t anti abuse in pro tennis not under purview of ⁦⁩ along side anti doping & anti corruption? It’s obvious & needed!," Shriver wrote.

Shriver, who also happens to be a former WTA doubles No. 1, cited the recent example of two players banned by the ITIA under its Tennis Anti-Corruption Program.

Shriver aired her concerns about Vukov's coaching methods for the first time in January 2023.

"I hope Elena Rybakina finds a coach who speaks and treats her with respect" - Pam Shriver during the Australian Open 2023

Elena Rybakina at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells (Source: Getty)

While the 2023 Australian Open was ongoing, Pam Shriver expressed her hope that Elena Rybakina would find a new coach who would extend unconditional respect to the Kazakh. This was arguably the first instance of a prominent name in tennis questioning Stefano Vukov's behavior with Rybakina. At the time, the Kazakh was contending for her second Major title, having won the Wimbledon Championships the year before.

"As I watch Rybakina try to win her second major in 7 months, I hope she finds a coach who speaks and treats her with respect at ALL times and does not ever accept anything less," Shriver wrote on X.

Following Vukov's reappointment, several worrying developments took place in Rybakina's team. For starters, Goran Ivanisevic, who was appointed by the Kazakh as her coach for the 2025 season, left the former WTA No. 3's camp. Rybakina's fitness trainer soon followed suit.

On the court, the 2022 Wimbledon champion's latest outing came at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where she reached the fourth round before exiting the WTA 1000 event with a loss to Mirra Andreeva.

