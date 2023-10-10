In Pictures: Carlos Alcaraz unwinds on day off at Shanghai Masters with sightseeing tour

Carlos Alcaraz recently posted some updates about his free day between two matches during the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

The 20-year-old, who is making his debut in Shanghai, defeated 30th-seeded Daniel Evans 7-6(1), 6-4 on Monday, October 9, boosting his ATP year-end No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz has advanced to the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters. He will be facing Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, October 11.

The Spaniard took this one-day break to relax and unwind. He took to social media to post a three photo series about his free day in the city of Shanghai. In the pictures, Alcaraz is seen posing casually with his green Louis Vuitton bag. He also stated that he is ready for the match against Dimitrov.

“Day of rest in Shanghai! 🔋 We're ready for tomorrow's match! 🔥@louisvuitton,” he captioned the post.

Carlos Alcaraz fought his way to victory over Evan’s court craft with exceptional briskness and skills.

"It was a really tough match. It was one of the toughest matches I have played outside of the Grand Slams," Alcaraz said after his triumph.

He further explained his tricky experiences playing against Daniel Evans and how he was happy to finish the match.

"Every time I play Daniel, it is a tricky match and I have to play my best to beat him ... Both of us played a high quality of tennis and I am really happy to get through," he added.

Jimmy Connors praised Carlos Alcaraz for his ‘grinding’ attitude

Jimmy Connors

Tennis Legend Jimmy Connors recently lauded 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz for his attitude on and off the court.

The eight-time Grand Slam champion praised the Spaniard’s go-big or go-home attitude. Alcaraz has some major achievements to his name, including two Grand Slams and etching his name as the youngest ATP World No. 1. This being said, he also has a fascinating passion and energy on and off the court.

“I like his attitude. I like it; not only the way he talks off the court but also the way he is on the court; and the way he goes at it. The way he gives it his all,” Connors said on the Advantage Connors podcast, 'Sinner wins Beijing' episode [33:20].

“And I like seeing that - those guys that are digging, getting in the dirt, getting dirty and grinding and know just what it means to be the best player in the world or to win a Major Championship; to know what it means to them personally, but also to tennis in general. That helps carry the game - these young guys. They are the sellers now,” he added.